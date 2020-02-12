How to Attract Better Prospects Into Your Life by Dr. Erin Pollinger

By Simon Chan

Dr. Erin Pollinger and Simon Chan talk about what you have to do in order to attract better prospects into your life.

They talk about decision making… habits… routines… and how to slow down to speed up.

Who is Dr. Erin Pollinger?

Dr. Erin Pollinger has been a chiropractor for over 20 years, a mother and a MLM leader.

She’s currently the #3 income earner in her company and has a team of over 30,000 people.

Dr. Erin also just published her book, Network Marketing Queen, Your Guide to Creating Massive Success.

Favorite Quote

“Successful people make decisions quickly and change their minds slowly.”

Must Read Book

Network Marketing Queen by Dr. Erin Pollinger

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks

Recommended Prospecting Tool

20 min. video presentation

Recommended Online App

Company App

Dropbox

FB Messenger

Contact Info

Dr. Erin Pollinger on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Attract Better Prospects Into Your Life by Dr. Erin Pollinger appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/erin-pollinger-592/