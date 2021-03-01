How Shy Introverts Can Succeed In Network Marketing by Michelle Cunningham

By Simon Chan

Michelle Cunningham shares over 5 different strategies that shy quiet introverts can use to find new prospects for their MLM business

Who is Michelle Cunningham?

Michelle Cunningham was in pharmaceutical sales and then in commercial real estate before she got started in network marketing.

She has over 17 years of experience as a MLM leader and built a team of over 30,000 customers. She’s also the author of Do It Anyway Girl, a book that empowers network marketers with scripts and a simple step by step formula to get results.

Michelle Cunningham’s Favorite Quote

“What other people think about me is none of my business.”

Must Read Books

Rock Your Network Marketing Business by Sarah Robbins

Freakishly Effective Social Media for Network Marketing by Ray Higdon

Do It Anyway, Girl by Michelle Cunningham

Recommended Online App

Facetime Video

Contact Info

Michelle Cunningham on Facebook and Instagram

