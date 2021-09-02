How Leaders Go”Mind Over Matter” by Simon Chan

By Simon Chan

In this special behind the scenes episode, Simon Chan shares mental tricks that leaders use to overcome frustration and how to keep going when network marketing seems impossible

Simon Chan Also Shares With You…

One of the biggest mistakes he’s made and what he learned on his vacation.

Recommended Resources

MLM Nation Archives

Youtube Channel

BYOB Online Workshop

Purpose Driven Networkers

1 on 1 Coaching w Simon Chan

Omnisweeper

Recommended Books

Seeking Wisdom: From Darwin to Munger by Peter Bevelin

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show:

The post How Leaders Go”Mind Over Matter” by Simon Chan appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/simon-chan-669/