How Does CDP Work with DMP?

By Michael McNichols

Abbas Makhdum, a Senior Director of Product Marketing for Oracle Marketing , agrees with The CDP Institute’s definition of what a customer data platform (CDP) is . That definition states that a customer data platform is “packaged software that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is accessible to other systems.”

One of the key points, Makhdum thinks, is how a CDP is accessible to other systems, such as a data management platform (DMP). A DMP gathers and organizes second and third-party data and shares it with other marketing technology systems to gain deeper insights into customers.

CDP and DMP together

CDPs draw data from DMPs and share information back with them. The two systems work together like that to enrich customer profiles. With a DMP integrated with a CDP, a digital marketer can gain access to first-party data to see what customers are doing outside of their interactions with a brand and find out what they want in micromoments.

When working in tandem, DMPs can drive in new prospects and leads while CDPs help brands connect and engage with them.

Watch the video to learn more:

