How Companies Can Capitalise With The Business For Home Website

By Ted Nuyten

We often get that question from corporate executives – “How can we capitalise” – Meaning “how can we get more sales with BFH”.

We have helped in the last 10 years companies and distributors making millions more, so we can do that 🙂

There are at least 10,000 direct sales companies in the world and that number is growing fast. We have about 1,000 companies in our database and we do everything possible to get business information to our 4 million annual visitors so that they can make informed business decisions.

Therefore we publish press releases, we measure social activity, our Momentum ranks, we interview top earners and CEO’s, we recommend distributors, visit head offices, generic direct sales events and we organise annually the European Direct Selling Congress.

What should a company do to capitalise?

1. Please check if you company profile is up to date:

https://www.businessforhome.org/companies/

That company profile is were all the information comes together and in the future we will even extend that overview with real time key indicators.

If not, please log a support ticket. or contact me on Facebook.

2. Do we have your company press releases? Do you have any or do you think: “Thats up to distributors” mouth to mouth marketing will do 🙂 (Not)

Distributors need third party validation, in the direct selling business is a lot of Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (The FUD factor). Helping your distributors with rock solid belief in your opportunity is often the objective of press releases.

3. Feature your leaders regular on our website. Put them in the spotlight. Success stories do not need to be around top leaders. Especially that lady who just made her first couple of thousand dollars can have a very inspiring and duplicatable story, attracting many prospects

People join people not companies.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/10/how-companies-can-capitalise-with-the-business-for-home-website/