Lars Lofgren

Hostinger is a reliable web hosting service known for its low costs and speedy loading times.

I highly recommend it for people that need to get their site online without a lot of hassle. In my best web hosting providers guide, you’ll see Hostinger ranked first for the best cheap web hosting plans.

Hostinger delivers affordability without cutting corners, which is why I like them so much as a host for simple websites. As you grow, you can upgrade to a more powerful plan without having to switch hosts.

You don’t need any web development background to get started, either. Hostinger is one of the easiest web hosting solutions out there.

Hostinger Web Hosting Review

If you’re on a budget, definitely look into Hostinger. There’s simply no way to spend less on reliable hosting. You can use this guide to decide if Hostinger has suitable hosting plans for your website.

Below are some of the most notable features of Hostinger web hosting.

The Benefits of Using Hostinger Web Hosting

Decent Uptime

Cheap web hosting services might seem appealing on the surface. But it’s not worth going this route if your uptime rates are insufficient.

Hostinger doesn’t have the best uptimes rates in the industry, but they aren’t the lowest either.

Usually, I like to see web hosting services deliver an average of 99.9% uptime over the course of a year. Hostinger has some months in the 99.8% range, and even as low as 99.04%, which definitely brought their average down. But some months of 100% uptime saved their average.

You need to weigh the cost against your needs. If you have a small personal website with minimal traffic, 10-14 hours of downtime in a year isn’t going to kill you. However, if you have a business website, you’ll want slightly better rates.

Overall, Hostinger’s uptime rates are good enough for most small websites.

Fast Loading Times

It’s easy to think that you’re sacrificing quality when the price is so good. With Hostinger this is not the case.

In fact, they offer some of the fastest speeds for their price point out there.

On their website, Hostinger states that their server response time is 43 milliseconds, which is very good. Take that with a grain of salt though. I wasn’t able to verify this number in any tests. Honestly, you probably would need to have a top-tier plan using very little resources to achieve those speeds.

Either way, you can expect to have loading times somewhere in the 300-400 ms range on average. Again, this still pretty good for the price.

The industry average for page loading speed is closer to 900 ms, so Hostinger pretty much cuts that number in half.

Money-back Guarantee

If you’re unhappy with your Hostinger web hosting services, you can get your money refunded within 30 days of signing up.

If you’re on the fence, this should be a great deal for you. You’re essentially getting 30 days of free hosting.

30 days is basically the industry standard for web hosting promises. Most providers will offer you this period, at a minimum, to change your mind and get your money back.

Hostinger’s money-back guarantee is good, but it doesn’t go above and beyond compared to some other web hosts out there. I’ll talk more about this in greater detail shortly.

Live Support

Customer support is one of the most important aspects of a good web host.

Think about it. If your website has an issue and crashes, that impacts your bottom line. You need to be able to get someone on the phone or email and help you fix that problem as soon as possible.

Though if you’re using Hostinger to host a small personal blog, getting in touch with a customer service representative in an instant may not be at the top of your priority list. But it’s still important.

Regardless of your situation, it’s nice to know that Hostinger’s live chat is easy and fast.

To test it out, I sent them a message asking for help and got a response in less than one minute. I was happy with the language and terminology used by the customer service rep as well. Their instructions were simple and easy to follow.

Furthermore, Hostinger has knowledge base articles on their website that offer guidance for self-help. I’d recommend using those as a resource if you end up choosing Hostinger.

One downside is there’s no 24/7 phone support. Sometimes it’s easier to talk a problem through with someone rather than type it out. That could be a deal-breaker for some of you. Personally, I think live chat is just fine.

Free Domain and Website Builder

All Hostinger plans come with a free domain and website builder. This is great if you’re building a new website from scratch. It’s also good if you’re a beginner.

Its drag-and-drop website builder allows you to easily customize a website with no developing knowledge or experience needed.

They have lots of great templates for you to use as a starting point as well.

Honestly, Hostinger’s website builder isn’t the best on the market. But it’s good enough for a simple website.

I wouldn’t let this feature make or break your decision. But it’s an important added benefit for those of you who are just looking for cheap web hosting offering an all-in-one solution. Hostinger has you covered.

Simple Interface

The Hostinger administrative dashboard is super easy to use—even if you don’t have much experience with web hosting or managing a website.

Everything is clearly labeled so you can easily find what you need.

You’ll have access to any installed apps, like WordPress, from here as well.

Hostinger makes it easy for you to change your usage, upgrade your plan, change your domain, and manage your email settings. You can even access your usage statistics to see if the plan you’re currently signed up for meets the needs of your website.

While Hostinger’s interface is easy, it’s not perfect. But I’ll go into greater detail on this in a minute.

“Unlimited”

Hostinger has some great unlimited options available for specific plans.

Both the Premium and Business shared hosting plans come with unlimited bandwidth, MySQL databases, and email accounts.

That’s why I’d recommend choosing a higher-tiered plan over the entry-level pricing. I think the unlimited and freebies are absolutely worth it for a few extra bucks a month—especially if you plan on scaling up your business soon.

Note: “Unlimited” means that Hostinger isn’t going to charge based on how much bandwidth or storage you use. Under their terms and conditions, however, you can only use resources as part of the “normal operation of a personal or small business website.”

Price

Hostinger is cheap. In fact, it’s consistently one of the lowest-priced hosting options in our research.

You can see below that Hostinger’s shared hosting starts at an incredible $1.99 per month.

In order to lock in this low monthly rate, though, you need to sign up for a 48-month contract.

Some people don’t want to do this because it’s a higher upfront cost than paying month-to-month. For my part, I know that I’ll always need hosting–so signing up for a few years to get the best deal is not a problem for me.

Do the math. Four years of hosting for less than $100 if you’re paying $1.99 per month. That’s less than you’ll usually pay for a year of hosting with other budget-friendly providers.

Keep in mind that your rates will go up when it’s time to renew your contract, but not by much. Hostinger’s Single Shared Hosting renews at $3.99/month after your four years at $1.99 per month. Again, this is a pretty standard practice in the web hosting world.

Other Considerations

Anything cheap usually comes with some trade-offs. Hostinger is no exception to this rule. There are a few drawbacks that you should keep in mind when you’re reviewing their plans.

Must be Logged in to Access Support

Earlier I explained that Hostinger offers fast and reliable support. But priority support doesn’t come with all plans.

If you choose the Single Shared Hosting plan without any add-ons, then you may have to wait a bit longer to speak to someone.

Furthermore, you can only access the live chat feature if you’re logged into your account.

This can be a problem if you’re locked out of your account or forget your password. It also presents a challenge for prospective Hostinger customers.

That means if you’re not a current customer, you can’t chat with a representative about their offerings and services.

Instead, you’d have to just submit a general inquiry ticket through their website and someone will contact you via email.

That’s not ideal — especially if you want to make sure you’re getting the best for your business and needs.

Traditional cPanel is Not Available

While Hostinger offers a simple and easy-to-use interface, they don’t have a traditional cPanel.

This could be a dealbreaker.

For the most part, cPanel is the industry standard in web hosting. So if you’re used to using cPanel, then you may be a bit frustrated using Hostinger’s version.

But for those of you who are new to web hosting, you won’t notice the difference. Hostinger’s control panel will be just fine.

Exceptions to Payment Terms

As I said before, Hostinger has a 30-day money-back guarantee. But there are some exceptions to these terms that are worth mentioning. You won’t necessarily get a “no questions asked” full refund for all of their services.

The following products are not available for refunds under this policy:

Redemption feeds

Domain name renewals

Privacy protection

SEO toolkit

G Suite

Domain name registrations and transfers can be refunded if they are canceled in the first 96 hours of the purchase, not 30 days.

You can read Hostinger’s full refund policy here.

Additional Domains Aren’t Free

Premium, Business, Cloud, and VPS plans come with a free domain name. But if you’re planning to use Hostinger to host more than one website, you’ll need to pay for additional domains.

The prices are pretty affordable. You can get a .xyz or .tech domain for just $0.99 per year. But .com domains start at $8.99 per year — which is certainly pricier than other options out there.

For those of you who are registering a new domain, I’d recommend getting it somewhere else. You can check out my list of the best domain registrars for alternative options.

Compare Hostinger Web Hosting Plans

Compared to other web hosts on the market today, Hostinger doesn’t offer as many options. Their hosting plans are segmented into just three categories.

Shared Hosting

Cloud Hosting

VPS Hosting

The good thing about this is that the plans are very straightforward. I’ll give a more detailed analysis of what these plans include below.

Shared Hosting

Hostinger has three shared hosting plans. Here’s a brief overview of each:

Single Shared Hosting

Starting at $1.99 per month (renews at $3.99)

Hosting for 1 website

30 GB SSD Storage

100 GB of bandwidth

1 MySQL database

Free SSL

Premium Shared Hosting

Starting at $3.49 per month (renews at $6.99)

Hosting for up to 100 websites

100 GB SSD Storage

Unlimited bandwidth

Unlimited MySQL databases

Free domain registration

Free SSL

Business Shared Hosting

Starting at $4.99 per month (renews at $8.99)

Hosting for up to 100 websites

200 GB SSD Storage

Unlimited bandwidth

Unlimited MySQL databases

Free domain registration

Free SSL

Free daily backups

As you can see, each pricing tier comes with added features and benefits. Since a free SSL and domain registration are pretty standard features for most web hosting companies, I wouldn’t consider anything less than the Business plan.

Right now they are actually running a special for a free SSL with all shared plans. But I can’t promise that will always be an option.

If you have an ultra-small blog or personal website, you can probably get away with the Single or Premium shared hosting. But just realize that you’ll outgrow those plans quickly as your traffic scales.

These are suitable options if you just need to get your site live but don’t plan to add much to it.

Cloud Hosting

Cloud hosting is a relatively new type of web hosting service. For those of you who want to know more about what it is and how it works, refer to my guide on the best cloud hosting.

The cloud hosting plans provided by Hostinger are a step above the shared options. Let’s take a closer look at what each cloud plan offers.

Cloud Startup

Starting at $9.99 per month (renews at $18.99)

3 GB of RAM

200 GB of SSD storage

2 CPU cores

Cloud Professional

Starting at $18.99 per month (renews at $38.99)

6 GB of RAM

250 GB of SSD storage

4 CPU cores

Cloud Enterprise

Starting at $69.99 per month (renews at $84.99)

12 GB of RAM

300 GB of SSD Storage

6 CPU cores

All cloud plans come with unlimited bandwidth, isolated resources, a free dedicated IP, free domain registration, and a free SSL certificate.

As you can see, these plans come with significantly more resources than the shared options. The cloud hosting from Hostinger is best for small to medium-sized websites that are growing and need a web host that can scale with them.

The pricing for these plans is kind of in no man’s land. For comparison purposes, you can get 6 GB of RAM, 6 CPU cores, and unmetered storage from HostGator’s cloud hosting for about half the price of Hostinger.

But SiteGround’s cloud hosting plans start at $80 per month for fewer resources. So if you look at it from that perspective, Hostinger’s cloud plans are still relatively cheap.

VPS Hosting

Unlike other web hosting providers, Hostinger does not offer dedicated servers. So their VPS hosting plans offer the most speed and performance.

Hostinger has six different virtual private server options.

CPU power ranges from 1 to 8 vCPUs

RAM ranges from 1 GB to 8 GB

SSD storage ranges from 20 GB to 160 GB

Bandwidth ranges from 1,000 GB to 8,000 GB

The pricing for the most basic VPS starts at $3.95 per month and the most expensive VPS starts at $77.99 per month.

As you can see, there is quite a wide range of variety and options for you to choose from if you go this route.

In the world of virtual private server hosting, this is about as cheap as it gets. But for those of you who are considering a VPS for your website, I think you can do better elsewhere.

Check out my list of the best virtual private servers (VPS hosting) for some other options. I have some additional affordable providers on there, like iPage, if you’re price-sensitive.

Conclusion

Do I recommend Hostinger for web hosting? Yes.

Hostinger is a trusted name in the industry, offering cheap web hosting solutions for small websites. So if you’re looking to cut costs on web hosting, then you can consider Hostinger.

Even though Hostinger offers cloud and VPS hosting plans, I’d personally stick to their shared options. This is what they are best known for.

The Premium and Business shared plans will be more than enough to meet the needs of a small website or a personal blog.

