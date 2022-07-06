Holly Foley Is Creating A Customer Dynasty With Velovita

By Team Business For Home

As an avid advocate of women and self-care, Holly Foley searched for a career path that focused on building women’s confidence – a career that made them feel good, so she became a licensed aesthetician.

While Holly loved the transformation she gave her clients, their happy smiles, and the relationships she had forged, she found herself looking for more.

Holly was introduced to network marketing over 5 years ago. The idea of having more income to cover unexpected expenses and the community atmosphere is what first drew her to the field.

One accomplishment Holly is most proud of is personally selling over a million dollars in products in just one year. She is consistently on the global leader boards as a top performer for her company. Being at the top of her game, Holly shares,

“It’s still hard to say these accomplishments out loud, because this is something I only dreamed of when I first started in this industry, but these accomplishments are proof that consistency and hard work do pay off.”

When Holly was looking to plant her Network Marketing flag, she turned to Velovita. When asked, what was it about this company that spoke to her. Holly shares,

“Velovita is truly different from any other company out there. The people. The culture. Everything. Also, it’s important to me when choosing a company that the products are of the highest quality and easy to use.

The snaps are uniquely packaged and portable to take anywhere, and they begin working very quickly.”

Holly’s love for the products and for helping people shows as she has created a solid customer base of over 5,000 people. Holly truly embodies what it means to be a “social seller” of the highest quality.

Velovita Co-Founder and President, Jeff Mack shared

“We built this company to be sustainable. We’re proud to support members like Holly who understand sustainability, and who have a heart to help people.

Members who want to plant their flag and build a business they can be proud of will have them be successful and fulfilled for many years to come.”

Holly encourages distributors to leverage all the capacities that Velovita offers.

“Velovita is making waves in the MLM space. From their state-of-the-art technology, incredible shipping times, effective and affordable products, and the culture they have created, I can’t think of a reason why someone would not want to be a part of this company,” added Foley.

Though Holly found great success in the MLM space, she didn’t do it alone. She associated herself with people who inspired her, people who challenged her to rise higher. Foley shares,

“I want to thank my mentors and my team for their help and incredible work along the way. I would not have this level of success without them.”

“In this organization, every person matters. As a leader, it is crucial to not only lead from the front but take time to help others. I make sure that no one gets left behind in their journey. I believe that everyone is capable of success.”

added Foley.

