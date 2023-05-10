Holly Foley Achieves $1 Million In Personal Sales At Beyond Slim

By Team Business For Home

If you are in the direct selling industry, it doesn’t take much time to realize that achieving $1 million in personal sales in just over one year is extremely remarkable and will forever remain just a dream to many hopefuls in the industry. But for top producer and network marketing superstar, Holly Foley, turning that dream into a reality was just the beginning for her.

She recently brought her record-breaking abilities to Beyond Slim® and has quickly catapulted her way to be a top leader in just a few months.

Holly brought with her eight years of direct selling experience and has helped thousands of customers enjoy better health, so it is no surprise that she consistently held the number one spot with previous opportunities and continues to excel at Beyond Slim.

Finding an amazing product and the right opportunity was essential for Holly, as she needed a place where her team and the 90% who are part-time could win. She loves the uniqueness of the opportunity and that coaches aren’t spending their money to buy inventory. Holly said,

“I love being able to help new direct sellers find confidence in themselves and success in the industry, as well as help established, six-figure earners grow a thriving team.”

That is exactly what she is doing at Beyond Slim, as she continues to shine as an incredible leader.

Holly Foley

Holly is an expert in cold market lead generation, helping people avoid spamming friends and family by tapping into a cold market. Known for her systems, she even has one for new social sellers to come in, get fast duplicable success, which in turn can help the more experienced leaders build a stable winning organization. Holly said,

“Leaders in this industry are burnt out and need systems in place to help their teams find success quickly to create stability.”

Holly makes sure her entire organization has the resources, graphics, her Viral Video Sales Academy®, simple point and click systems that many network marketers’ envy and want to get their hands on. Holly is an all-around expert in the new age of online sales.

“This is the perfect home for me because I am able to help who I used to be; someone new just coming into direct selling industry who wants to make a little extra and then scale to be extraordinary.”

Holly started her first business from scratch and through hard work and determination, turned it into a thriving business. Now she runs multiple seven figure businesses, and the experience and knowledge she gained earned her a spot in previous Business For Home features, such as a Top Social Media Influencer, as well as How to Build Your MLM Business on Social Media. Her business was even featured on the Today Show and Fox Friends.

As for Beyond Slim’s incredible product, ZipSlim®, has her hooked for so many reasons. Not only has she lost weight, but she now has more energy and sleeps better. ZipSlim was the unique product she was looking for that would really help people.

Match that with the incredible leadership, and a winning comp plan that truly serves the 90% and it really makes Beyond Slim the perfect opportunity. She believes Beyond Slim offers something truly different than other traditional models. High payouts and free product are just a couple of the benefits of Beyond Slim’s revolutionary Social Referral Marketing® model. Holly said:

“I love ZipSlim because the product is an all-around feel-good product that is going to help my customers, just like it helps me. I lose inches and feel great.”

“Everything you want is on the other side of fear. Do the things you find scary. The faster you do it, the sooner you will find success.”

She is living proof of this every day and is excited about what the future holds with Beyond Slim.

About Beyond Slim

At Beyond Slim, nothing is more important than our mission to help millions of people become Fitter, Healthier, and Happier. The science behind ZipSlim® speaks for itself, and the care that has been put into our Metabolic Reboot will help you build lasting, healthy habits.

When it came time to decide how best to take this mission to the world, we decided to put people first, innovating an entirely new model we call Social Referral Marketing™. Find out more about Beyond Slim and its amazing product, ZipSlim at www.beyondslim.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/holly-foley-achieves-1-million-in-personal-sales-at-beyond-slim/