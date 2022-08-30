This year, there are just 26 shopping days between Black Friday and Christmas Day. That’s six fewer days than last year. This is likely to lead to more aggressive holiday messaging during early November, with retailers using every Friday as a warmup for the official Black Friday. Due to, there is likely to be stronger competition in inboxes this year. See how you can make your email marketing stand out by knowing what to expect for the holidays.

Source:: https://blogs.oracle.com/marketingcloud/post/holiday-marketing-predictions-what-to-expect-this-year