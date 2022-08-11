Himanshu Vyas Finds Success with iX Global After Successful Corporate Career

By Nicole Dunkley

Himanshu Vyas spent seventeen years working in a corporate capacity with top companies in India such as HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Bharti Airtel, Parle Products and Himalaya Herbal before getting involved with iX Global nearly two and a half years ago.

He is now earning a six figure income from his network marketing business and has achieved the rank of Ambassador. For anyone who thinks relationship marketing is not for people working in high level corporate positions, Himanshu’s success story defies these myths and beliefs.

Over the last few years, due to the pandemic and accompanying economic volatility, more people than ever before have realized the value and importance of a secondary source of income.

The online marketing of products allows almost anyone to create a part-time business and generate income by building skills and the mindset necessary to achieve success.

If there’s merit in the products that you are representing, there’s no end to the amount of commissions that you can earn by just recommending your product and mentoring your teams to duplicate the same.

Himanshu saw this quality with iX Global’s financial products and started recommending them to his colleagues and friends who were looking to improve their financial skills and participate in fintech. His recommendation and mentoring has helped many of them earn secondary incomes as they use the iX Global products, grow their teams, and increase their skill set day by day.

Himanshu states that working for seventeen years in corporate positions gave him an early advantage as he already had developed a quality network whose needs he understood well and knew exactly how they would respond to products like those of iX. He knows that the quality of products has played a major role in his success.

He encourages everyone who is in the corporate world to upgrade their skills and become representatives of products which can benefit their family and friends and to build a business for themselves.

According to him, people with corporate backgrounds understand the sales and commission process well and are able to segue well into a representative business model. It is also equally important to choose the right company with a well paying compensation plan that is in-line with one’s financial goals. Himanshu has been fortunate to be associated with iX Global, which has helped him to fulfill his financial goals and those of many others on his teams.

iX Global is an educational and self development fintech platform that works on the philosophy “Learn and Earn”. You can enroll and subscribe to the educational courses to learn financial skills, and then implement those skills to earn money for yourself, while also earning money through the referral bonus structure that the company has put in place for its representatives. iX members also become part of an active community that works together towards each other’s personal and financial goals.

The post Himanshu Vyas Finds Success with iX Global After Successful Corporate Career appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/himanshu-vyas-finds-success-with-ix-global-after-successful-corporate-career/