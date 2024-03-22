By Team Business For Home

Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, announced an unprecedented multi-year alliance with Eric Worre, the most influential multi-level marketing coach and trainer in the profession.

Eric will work together closely with the Herbalife leadership team to design and deliver tailored, best-in-class training for all levels of the organization. Stephan Graziani, Herbalife’s President, emphasized this alliance with Worre underscores Herbalife’s commitment to providing unparalleled support to its distributors.

“We recognized the value Eric can deliver to our distributors and the impact this could have for their business,”

Gratziani said.

Eric is a former direct sales business builder with more than 25 years’ field experience, building sales organizations totaling more than 500,000 distributors in more than 60 countries. For over 15 years, he has used his expertise to train and motivate millions of multi-level marketing entrepreneurs across hundreds of companies in diverse markets and industries.

Eric made his debut with Herbalife at its Summit in Lisbon, Portugal where he delivered a keynote and conducted a special training for more than 6,000 Herbalife distributors from around the world.

Eric Worre and Stephan Graziani, Herbalife’s President

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980.

The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than ninety markets through entrepreneurial Distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/03/herbalife-underscores-commitment-to-distributor-success-with-new-eric-worre-training-alliance/