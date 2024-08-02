Herbalife Reports Net Sales of $1.3 Billion in Q2 2024

By Team Business For Home International

Herbalife Ltd. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting net sales of $1.3 billion, a 2.5% decline from the same period last year. Second quarter gross profit margin improved by 0.9% year over year to 77.9%.

Net income for the second quarter was $4.7 million with an adjusted net income of $54.8 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA exceeded guidance, reaching $180 million, and diluted EPS was $0.05.

“Our Q2 Adjusted EBITDA is the highest it’s been in seven quarters,”

said Michael Johnson, Herbalife Chairman and CEO.

“We remain focused on driving shareholder value as the continued increase in new distributors builds the foundation for sales growth.”

Net cash provided by operating activities was $102.5 million, with capital expenditures of approximately $36 million.

The company’s Restructuring Program, which was initiated during Q1 2024, is expected to deliver annual savings of at least $80 million beginning in 2025, with at least $50 million to be achieved in 2024. The company also completed a $1.6 billion debt refinancing earlier this year and completed a sale and 16-month leaseback transaction of its office building in Torrance, California.

“We continue to make significant progress in our initiatives to enhance profitability,”

said John DeSimone, Herbalife Chief Financial Officer.

“We remain focused on further expanding margins, creating shareholder value and reducing our total leverage ratio to 3.0x by the end of 2025.”

For the second quarter of 2024, the number of new distributors joining Herbalife worldwide increased 12% year-over-year and 26% on a sequential basis, reversing 12 consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines.

The Company believes events such as Extravaganzas, access to industry-leading entrepreneurial skills training, as well as the March 2024 launch of the all-new Herbalife Premier League training and recognition program, which is designed to encourage recruitment and activity from new distributors, are driving the positive momentum in new distributor recruiting.

“This is an exciting time at Herbalife and while we have work to do, there are many good things happening,”

said Michael Johnson.

“Our Adjusted EBITDA1 margins are up, we’ve reduced our total leverage ratio to 3.5x, distributor recruiting is up and distributors are engaged in building their businesses.”

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

The post Herbalife Reports Net Sales of $1.3 Billion in Q2 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/08/herbalife-reports-net-sales-of-1-3-billion-in-q2-2024/