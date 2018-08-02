Herbalife Q2 Sales Up 12 % To $1.3 Billion

By Ted Nuyten

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018:

Reported net sales of $1.3 billion increased 12% compared to second quarter 2017.

Local currency net sales growth in all six regions.

Volume points of 1.5 billion, the highest amount to be recorded in a quarter in Company history,

increased 12% compared to the prior year period, above the guidance range of 4.0%– 8.0%.

Reported diluted EPS of $0.62 and adjusted earnings of $0.80 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $0.81 and $0.76, respectively, for the second quarter last year.

Raising FY 2018 volume point guidance range to 6.0% – 9.0% growth, as well as updating reported and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $1.95 – $2.15 and $2.60 – $2.80, respectively.

Our top-line growth rate accelerated in the second quarter reflecting the strength of our business model to provide solutions to many of today’s global nutrition and wellness megatrends.

says Rich Goudis, CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition – changing people’s lives with great nutrition products & programs – since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, and skyrocketing public healthcare costs, while supporting the rise in entrepreneurs of all ages.

Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Nutrition distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife Nutrition programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

