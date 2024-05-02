By Team Business For Home

“We achieved our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year net sales growth. We are laser focused on cost reductions, which drove outperformance of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance,”

said Michael Johnson, Chairman and CEO.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Achieved year-over-year net sales growth on both reported and constant currency basis.

Net sales of $1.3 billion, up 1.0% vs. 1Q ’23,

Net income of $24.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $138.3 million exceeds guidance.

Diluted EPS of $0.24 and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.49.

Announced new restructuring plan to streamline organizational structure.

Annual cost savings of at least $80 million expected beginning in 2025, with approximately $40 million expected in 2024.

Recognized pre-tax expenses of approximately $17 million in SG&A.

Rolled out all-new distributor e-commerce platform, built on Herbalife One, to distributors in UK and Spain.

“Economic opportunities built around selling diversified nutrition and wellness offerings, including through approximately 67,000 fixed location nutrition clubs worldwide, differentiates us from others in our industry,”

said Michael Johnson.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980.

The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than ninety markets through entrepreneurial Distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

The post Herbalife Q1 Revenue 2024 Up 1% To $1.3 Billion appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/herbalife-q1-revenue-2024-up-1-to-1-3-billion/