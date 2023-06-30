Healy World Launches In Mexico In Front Of 1,000 Attendees

By Team Business For Home

After the soft launch in April 2023, on Saturday June 24th Healy World opened officially the Mexican market with their biggest live event to date with around 1,000 attendees in Mexico City.

Key speakers:

CEO – Christan Dorner

CCO – Luciano Garcia Rangel

CMO -Martina Kling

Country manager Karla Davalos

Global top leader & executive vice president – Christiaan J. Peters

Global top leader & senior president – Max Gloeckner

Mexican top leadership

Mexico is ranked #7 worldwide in Network Marketing in terms of volume and has a huge potential.

About Healy World GmbH

Healy World was founded in 2019 by Marcus Schmieke and Christian Halper with the goal of empowering all people to lead a holistically healthy life. The focus is on frequency, exercise and nutrition.

The start-up company Healy World benefits from more than 13 years of experience with frequency applications from the TimeWaver group of companies and the cooperation with doctors, scientists and engineers. The wearable is sold through independent distribution partners, so-called Independent Healy World Members.

In the European Union Healy is a medical device for the treatment of pain in chronic pain, fibromyalgia, skeletal pain and migraine, as well as for the supportive treatment of mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and related sleep disorders.

The Individualized Microcurrent Frequency (IMF) programs of the Healy are not medical applications. They are not intended to cure, treat, mitigate, diagnose or prevent disease, have not been reviewed by a notified body and are not part of a conformity assessment procedure under the MDD/MDR. For more information on Healy World please visit healyworld.net

Healy Lauch Mexico

