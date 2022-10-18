Healy World Aims To Boost Holistic Wellbeing With Its South Korea Launch

By Team Business For Home

According to a Healy World press release:

This week is a monumental one for the Healy family as the company expands its reach across Asia with the launch of Healy World Korea Co. Ltd. in the vibrant and bustling city of Seoul. This new launch will open doors for new members in the region, enabling them to discover Healy’s latest products and receive business opportunities.

Founded in 2019, the German-headquartered start-up is on a mission to make the Healy technology accessible to everyone around the world. With the holistic wellbeing of members as the company’s top priority, it continues its strong commitment by providing an exceptional experience with its products and services.

“We’re in the middle of opening an amazing market and an amazing opportunity for you [South Korea-based members],”

said CEO, Christian Dorner.

On October 14th, 2022, Healy World celebrated its new South Korea launch with an opening ceremony. A number of influential figures were in attendance, such as Healy World’s CEO, Christian Dorner; VP & Head of APAC, Johan Wicklund; and Master Distributor, Carsten Lange.

More information about Healy World in South Korea will be available soon.

About Healy World GmbH

Healy World was founded in 2019 by Marcus Schmieke and Christian Halper with the goal of empowering all people to lead a holistically healthy life. The focus is on frequency, exercise and nutrition.

The start-up company Healy World benefits from more than 13 years of experience with frequency applications from the TimeWaver group of companies and the cooperation with doctors, scientists and engineers. The wearable is sold through independent distribution partners, so-called Independent Healy World Members.

In the European Union Healy is a medical device for the treatment of pain in chronic pain, fibromyalgia, skeletal pain and migraine, as well as for the supportive treatment of mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and related sleep disorders.

The Individualized Microcurrent Frequency (IMF) programs of the Healy are not medical applications. They are not intended to cure, treat, mitigate, diagnose or prevent disease, have not been reviewed by a notified body and are not part of a conformity assessment procedure under the MDD/MDR. For more information on Healy World please visit healyworld.net

