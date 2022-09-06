Healy World Accelerates Growth With Its Presence in Canada

By Team Business For Home

Healy World GmbH reaches yet another major milestone – launching its business in Canada.

With this expansion, the company takes another step towards its vision to make holistic health accessible to everyone with the Individualized Microcurrent Frequency (IMF) programs built in the Healy technology.

To kick off this new chapter, the Grand Opening Event will take place in Toronto on September 10, 2022.

Healy World’s international corporate team will be present and participate on this day. The highly anticipated speakers are:

Christian Dorner, President & CEO

Luciano Garcia Rangel, Chief Commercial Officer

Shyam-Nam, Mentor and Product Expert

Jessie Arsenault, Head of Sales Canada

As well as influential Independent Healy World Members:

Carsten Lange, Global Master Distributor

Doc Steve (Rank: Vice President)

CJ Peters (Rank: Executive Vice President)

In addition, Healy World’s latest innovative product will be introduced to our new members in Canada at this Grand Opening Event. An exclusive hands-on training session on MagHealy will be held, which will allow attendees to experience it for themselves.

About Healy World GmbH

Healy World was founded in 2019 by Marcus Schmieke and Christian Halper with the goal of empowering all people to lead a holistically healthy life. The focus is on frequency, exercise and nutrition.

The start-up company Healy World benefits from more than 13 years of experience with frequency applications from the TimeWaver group of companies and the cooperation with doctors, scientists and engineers. The wearable is sold through independent distribution partners, so-called Independent Healy World Members.

In the European Union Healy is a medical device for the treatment of pain in chronic pain, fibromyalgia, skeletal pain and migraine, as well as for the supportive treatment of mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and related sleep disorders.

The Individualized Microcurrent Frequency (IMF) programs of the Healy are not medical applications. They are not intended to cure, treat, mitigate, diagnose or prevent disease, have not been reviewed by a notified body and are not part of a conformity assessment procedure under the MDD/MDR. For more information on Healy World please visit healyworld.net

