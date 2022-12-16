Healy Expands To 250 Employees

By Team Business For Home

According to a Healy press release:

Healy World pursued its mission to make holistic wellbeing accessible to everyone. Headquartered in Mainz (Germany), the company already has regional offices in Berlin (Germany), Florida (USA), and Singapore. Not to mention, the teams based in the Netherlands, India, Australia and Japan. This year, Healy World expanded its global presence with four market launches:

New Zealand – February 1st

Thailand – May 2nd

Canada – August 5th

South Korea – October 17th

“Our global expansion strategy is geared towards sustainable growth for our entire network. We impressively demonstrated this in 2022 with our highly successful market launch in South Korea.”

said Dr. Udo Leicht, Global Director Business Strategy & Expansion at Healy World

With a community-driven approach in mind, Healy World made a number of attractive sales offers to support its members in achieving their targets and long-term business goals.

With the community at the forefront of the company’s initiatives, Healy World sought to educate and train its members. This was done with comprehensive online product trainings and webinars conducted on a weekly and monthly basis.

Throughout the year, upgrades and enhancements for devices, member platforms, mobile applications, promotional tools, etc. were made to improve the overall Healy experience.

Healy World fostered a stronger relationship with the Healy community on a global scale, through organized meet-ups

The Founder’s Asia Tour

India’s Mega Roadshow

Incentive events in the US, Turkey, Singapore and Germany

Healy World supercharged its marketing efforts with promotional tools and materials to support its Independent Healy World Members (IHWMs) in achieving their business goals.

Healy World grew its circle of experts who joined and participated in the conception of products. The experts are

Carolyn McMakin,

Nuno Nina

Jan Fredrik Poleszynski and

Martina Kondritz.

IHWMs were given opportunities to talk about their success stories and had their voices amplified through social media well as physical and online events. The year also marked the launch of a blockbuster holistic wellbeing product: MagHealy.

The teams at Healy World are a reflection of its community growth. The company has over 250 employees who originate from 52 nationalities and speak 22 languages.

About Healy World GmbH

Healy World was founded in 2019 by Marcus Schmieke and Christian Halper with the goal of empowering all people to lead a holistically healthy life. The focus is on frequency, exercise and nutrition.

The start-up company Healy World benefits from more than 13 years of experience with frequency applications from the TimeWaver group of companies and the cooperation with doctors, scientists and engineers. The wearable is sold through independent distribution partners, so-called Independent Healy World Members.

In the European Union Healy is a medical device for the treatment of pain in chronic pain, fibromyalgia, skeletal pain and migraine, as well as for the supportive treatment of mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and related sleep disorders.

The Individualized Microcurrent Frequency (IMF) programs of the Healy are not medical applications. They are not intended to cure, treat, mitigate, diagnose or prevent disease, have not been reviewed by a notified body and are not part of a conformity assessment procedure under the MDD/MDR. For more information on Healy World please visit healyworld.net

The post Healy Expands To 250 Employees appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/12/healy-expands-to-250-employees/