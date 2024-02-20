Harvey And Verdita Monk Achieve Highest Rank In LifeWave

By Team Business For Home

Network Marketing Industry Leaders Harvey and Verdita Monk achieve Senior Presidential Director, the Highest Rank in LifeWave, They are So fired up that they finally found a “Home” in Newtork Marketing that checked all the boxes that they desired for a longtime career with a company.

This Power Couple has been involved in the MLM industry for over 40 years, but they consider their decision to join LifeWave as the most significant business decision they’ve ever made.

Harvey has been a Business Consultant in Economic Development for over 30 years, and Verdita has owned an Interior Design firm for over 30 years, so they were extremely busy and weren’t looking to add anything else to their hectic schedules.

Harvey received a call from his friend and colleague, Ken Robinson, now a Senior Presidential Director as well who shared his excitement about the X39 devise and wanted him to try it.

Harvey explains:

“There were a couple of things that went through our minds. First, we didn’t consider ourselves good candidates to experience any significant results from the patch because we were not experiencing any pain or discomfort and not taking any medications.

Based on some of the testimonies that we had heard, they assumed that the X39 technology was beneficial to people that had health issues and we didn’t see ourselves in that category.

Secondly, we knew this was Ken’s way of inviting us into an opportunity, so since we had already decided that we “had seen it all” and therefore, we weren’t motivated to build another business. At the same time, the incredible testimonies that we had heard were undeniable, so we decided to try the patch for ourselves.”

Something happened

After experiencing the X39 Patch Technology, Harvey and Verdita were extremely impressed with what happened on the first day. Harvey’s experience is what they call “a one patch wonder”.

Harvey had been struggling with a sleeping disorder for over 10 years which caused him to snore extremely loud and would choke and cough all during the night, leaving Verdita sleepless as well. “It was very frustrating to me”, says Verdita.

The first night of wearing the X39 patch, Harvey did not snore at all. This also allowed Verdita to sleep through the night. Since that day, November 12, 2022, Harvey has not had any more episodes during the night, and they are both experiencing “Sweet Dreams” (another wonderful benefit of the technology).

“Additionally, prior to wearing the patch, our energy was significantly low by early evening. Amazingly our energy went, Through The Roof, almost immediately after wearing the patch. The mental clarity, another testimony, that we have received after wearing the X39 is priceless,”

explains Verdita.

After listening to many testimonies and evaluating the information that we read about the product, the company, the Inventor of X39 and Founder of LifeWave, David Schmidt, we realized that what we had our hands on was special.



Harvey & Verdita Monk with David Schmidt CEO LifeWave

Proven This Is It System

Harvey and Verdita understand the importance of a proven system that’s needed for a team to experience massive duplication. Once the Monk’s, found out their upline and Robinson’s sponsors were Network Marketing legends Steve and Gina Merritt they were confident “THIS IS IT!”

“Being a part of the Merritt’s, THIS IS IT System makes building a Massive Network so much Easier and Faster than ever before. Steve and Gina have made it so simple and duplicatable that everyone plugging into the THIS IS IT System is Winning Big with X39”

explains Harvey.

A Revelation

“When you have been a part of almost every type of company in the Network Marketing industry including Health and Wellness, travel, insurance, skin care, technology, etc., you begin to develop a trained eye and recognize when you’re on to something unique and there is a “good fit” for you. LifeWave is a “good fit” for us “

says Verdita.

Harvey Monk believes the X39 is the best devise/product in Network Marketing.

“I found most MLM companies are competing with the same category of products, like energy drinks, weight loss, vitamins, CBD, shampoos, make up etc.) and those same products are also found in most health food stores, online & on TV. We refer to them as “Me Too” products.” The X39 devise is exclusive, and no other Network Marketing company has this patented technology. By far the most import reason we are experiencing such extreme momentum is the X39 works, and it man does it work Fast,”

Harvey explains.

The Monks were so excited about the potential of the X39 technology and what it could do for their friends and relatives that jumped right in, purchased the Diamond package, and got to work. Within 10 months, we had achieved the Highest Rank, Senior Presidential Director, the top position in LifeWave.

“What’s more exciting is that so many of their team members are experiencing tremendous success as well. “It’s no fun when people that are working alongside you are not winning,”

says Verdita.

The Monk’s are convinced that this is just the beginning. The fact that LifeWave has been in business for 19 years and no one know the moment that is happening is astounding. They understand leaders around the world are watching the success LifeWave is having. Once these leaders engage they expect the same massive growth that LifeWave is seeing in America to happen throughout Asia, and Europe. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey.

“When you a have an opportunity that has the Sizzle (the X39) and the Steak (over case studies associated with the X39 devise, the strong momentum that the company is experiencing, the impeccable leadership of the founder, David Schmidt, and a strong lineage of leaders with their sponsors.

Ken and Lynn Robinson and Industry Icons Steve and Gina Merritt, it’s easy to succeed if you just focus and get to work. We believe the best days of the Network Marketing Industry are ahead of us.”

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave has grown from $20 million to over $400 million in the last 3 years with the United States being their number one market. LifeWave has recently been reward the #1 momentum Company in Network Marketing per Business For Home All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world.

The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can understand how it works. David Schmidt the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has been doing stem cell research since 2008 and whether the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields could have beneficial effects. David has over 130 Patents and has performed many case studies on LifeWave’s X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to thisisitinfo.com

