Hapi Travel Official Launch

Following HAPI Travel’s unforgettable Launch event that took place November 11th and 12th in Dallas, TX, one thing is clear: The travel industry will never be the same.

HAPI Travel VP, Dave Dove said:

“We really are in a class of our own,”. “We’re not here to simply provide another generic travel portal, we’re creating a way for individuals and families to connect and create real, meaningful memories through shared experiences.

We believe that It’s time to change the way people view vacations because they’re not just a luxury; they’re a necessity. Our mission is to make vacations accessible to everyone and thanks to HAPI Travel, travel will never be the same.”

A Class of its Own

Following the kick-off on Friday was a business overview like no other. It was hard to contain the excitement from Affiliates and their invited guests over the unique membership model and incredible business opportunity that was presented.

The night concluded with a BIG SPLASH Party in honor of Club 2+ in which all event attendees were welcomed. Dressed in their favorite travel attire, it was easy to see, travel-lovers have the most fun.

The event continued on Saturday with a series of speakers and presentations designed to truly unpack the unique and industry shaking business opportunity.

Sessions ran all day led by the diverse field and corporate leadership with vision casting, sales training, giveaways and swag, and the debut of a new, interactive sales tool. Attendees got a real “under the hood look” at the vast opportunities awaiting them.

Influential Keynote Speakers:

Jake Kevorkian

Korrine Carrera

DJ Barton

Dave Dove

The HAPI Adventure Board members:

LeeAnn Werner

Dawn E. Anderson

Sholly Cook

Jeremy Jenkins

Don Lachance

Nicky & Dave Rempel

HAPI Travels means HAPI Trips:

The event also marked the announcement of the first ever HAPI Travel trip location—Cancun, Mexico. Attendees were given the opportunity to reserve a spot and start planning now for an all-inclusive stay at the Maya Riviera Resort that’s coming in February 2023.

While this is just the beginning of HAPI Travel, their successful launch proves that being disruptive in the travel industry is worth the adventure.

About Hapi Travel Destinations

Hapi Travel Destinations™ is a travel club designed with you in mind. Whether you take one trip or ten, you save money each and every time you travel.

Members can bring their dreams to life with discounts on hotels, resorts, cruises, and condos, plus extra savings on car rentals, activities, flights, and shopping. Craft your perfect adventures and discover the possibilities. With thousands of destinations to choose from, the world is yours to explore! For more information, visit www.hapitravel.com

