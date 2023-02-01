Hannah Gallagher Achieves $50K Rank At MyDailyChoice

By Team Business For Home

According to a MyDailyChoice press release:

MyDailyChoice is excited to welcome Hannah Gallagher as a new Affiliate and congratulates her on achieving a rank-up to $50K within her first month.

Prior to joining MDC as an Affiliate, her previous successes in network marketing included having over 3,500 on her team. This led Hannah to be listed as a million-dollar yearly earner by Business for Home as well as the sixth top earner at her previous company.

“I chose MDC for the huge product range, and every product I’ve tried so far, I’ve completely fallen in love with,”

says Hannah.

“The House of Brands opens so many doors, too, and the compensation plan blew my mind.I love the fact there are bonuses for the lower volume, too—it’s such a generous compensation plan!”

Adds Hannah,

“I’m most excited to watch the success within my team unfold this year in our first year with MDC!”

About MyDailyChoice:

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice. The powerful and rewarding House of Brands delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

