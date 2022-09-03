Gwen Tracy from Bermuda Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

According to QuiAri Rising Star Promoter, Gwen Tracy, life on the tropical island of Bermuda is as relaxing and carefree as everyone expects.

“I’m not living my dream lifestyle yet, but I am living in my dream location – the beautiful island of Bermuda. For the past 16 years, I drifted from job to job.

I worked at various hotels, banks, and large brick-and-mortar businesses, but it wasn’t until I worked at several multi-billion-dollar Direct Sales companies that I discovered my true passion in life – helping others.

QuiAri has provided me with the biggest opportunity I’ve ever had to help people – not just in Bermuda, but in over 100 countries worldwide. With breakthrough products and the world’s fastest paying Compensation Plan, we’ve seen a lot of dreams come true,”

stated QuiAri Rising Star Promoter, Gwen Tracy.

QuiAri’s Compensation Plan has created buzz throughout the industry this week as their Founder & CEO, Bob Reina broke another record when he announced new proprietary technology that allows Promoters to be paid commissions after each sale in a matter of milliseconds.

That’s faster than the blink of an eye. Gwen, as well as QuiAri Promoters around the world, are excited about the news and took to social media to spread the word.

“No other company in the industry pays Promoters this quickly. I was introduced to QuiAri by Super Star Promoter, Chester Anderson, who lives in Trinidad and Tobago only months ago.

This company has consistently provided new resources and tools every single week. It has been one blessing after another, and my business is growing quickly because of it,”

said Gwen Tracy.

Each week Bob Reina hosts a Live Virtual Event which he uses as a platform to launch new resources, deliver exciting news from Corporate, and offer tips for building a global business.

This week, Bob announced global expansion into Bermuda, Thailand (coming soon), and Rwanda, a global Prepaid AutoDelivery program with product discounts up to 12% coming soon, and a new brochure in development. And they are just getting started.

“The leadership at QuiAri has a combined 250+ years of MLM experience. They are tuned into our needs in the field and quick to help us succeed.

As my business grows, I’m growing along with it. During my time with QuiAri, I’ve learned things about the power of duplication I didn’t already know and about how consistency directly correlates to my level of success.

QuiAri recently released the Purple Diamond Guide, which is a step-by-step blueprint to reaching QuiAri’s top rank. Let me tell you – it really does work. I’m well on my way to the top,”

said Gwen Tracy.

As a Promoter, Gwen understands the importance of becoming a product of the product. She immediately started taking QuiAri Shake and Energy after joining and has experienced incredible results.

Gwen is already down 19 pounds and is still going, plus she’s loving life with better mental focus, smooth, all-day energy, and feeling happier, healthier, and more confident about herself.

QuiAri’s products are in high demand as Gwen’s results are not unusual. QuiAri Shake and Energy contain the new #1 superfruit the Maqui Berry, found only in the remote mountains of Patagonia, Chile, and MaquiX®, a proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui extract with 10 times the antioxidant power of Maqui.

Maqui Promotes and Supports:

A Strengthened Immune System

Weight Loss

Increased Energy Levels

A Healthy Inflammatory Response

Anti-Aging

Total Body Cleansing

Healthier Skin

Ocular (Eye) Health

Cardiovascular System Health

Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

As for Gwen, she’s excited and motivated to help make Bermuda one of the most successful countries in all of QuiAri.

“Success at QuiAri starts with a love for helping others and helping yourself. Everyone needs an opportunity to improve their health and earn extra income.

You can do that at QuiAri and more. I have a great work-life balance, yet at the same time I’ve helped many people make a positive change in their lives.”

Within the next 5 years, Gwen would like to become the first Purple Diamond Promoter in Bermuda and achieve financial freedom so she can give back to charity.

“All I have to do is stay focused on my dream, work hard, and it will manifest. QuiAri’s success is growing daily. That means each day I get one step closer to living the life I deserve,”

stated Gwen Tracy.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The post Gwen Tracy from Bermuda Joins QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/gwen-tracy-from-bermuda-joins-quiari/