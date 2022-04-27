Guaranteed Removals Vs. NetReputation

By Lars Lofgren

When your business receives negative reviews, press, and other content that can harm its standing online, an online reputation management (ORM) company can help.

Companies like Guaranteed Removals and NetReputation work to remove these types of content and boost your business’s reputation to regain customer trust. Both Guaranteed Removals and NetReputation rank among the best when it comes to reputation management.

With Guaranteed Removals’ 12-year history, its team has the experience business owners need to remove difficult content.

NetReputation has been voted World’s Leading Online Reputation Management Company for two years in a row by Newsweek, proving it has the resources and capability to help businesses with reputation management.

Compared to another popular reputation management company, WebiMax, both companies offer strong features. But when it comes down to quality and service offerings between Guaranteed Removals and NetReputation, NetReputation comes out on top, and we’ll show you why.

Guaranteed Removals Pros and Cons

Pros

Removes content quickly

Only pay for results

High-quality customer service

Cons

Removing some content takes longer

Costs more for continuous content monitoring

NetReputation Pros and Cons

Pros

Responsive and professional

Top-voted reputation management service

Range of content services

Cons

Slow content removal

Could improve thoroughness

Transparency: NetReputation

Before you even begin working with an ORM company, you want to know that they will give you all the information you need for successful content removal. It should offer clarity on its process and how its team plans to improve your reputation, as well as share its strategy with you.

As much as a company interviews you to get to know your goals, treat it like an interview for the company, too. Start by looking at the company website to see if it has details about its process.

NetReputation details how its team will work with you, and its website offers a step-by-step process right up to when they hit publish. It shows the percentage of resources dedicated to each phase, including:

Reputation analysis

Profile development

Content creation

Publishing

Content promotion

NetReputation also lists the action items the team completes throughout the process, so you know what to expect and can prepare any questions you want to ask them before your free consultation.

Guaranteed Removals markets itself as the “leading authority in reputation management,” according to its website. However, it doesn’t offer as much upfront as NetReputation on its website. It outlines its process with the following steps:

Discovery

Measure, analyze, and prioritize

Design and launch removal campaign

Track progress

However, that’s as in-depth as it goes, which can leave potential clients wondering how they go about those steps and where their specific resources go. The website talks about the company history and their team, so you know who you’re working with beforehand, but it leaves most of what they do and how they do it to the interview part of the process.

Industry Expertise: Guaranteed Removals

When you hire someone to restore your business’s reputation, you want to know that they know what they’re doing. That means understanding the industry you work in as well as the reputation management industry.

Ask about the company’s specialties. For example, if you’re a small business, WebiMax will work better for you than an ORM that specializes in enterprise businesses. Similarly, look at what types of niches the company works with to see if yours is one of them. A company can serve you better if the team understands the unique needs of your specific industry.

Guaranteed Removals doesn’t list its niches on its website. The company indicates that its specialty falls under removing exceptionally difficult content.

If you’re in the following industries, NetReputation may be the best option:

Legal

Construction

Senior living

Retail

Automotive

VIPs

Healthcare

Cryptocurrency

With NetReputation, you have a better idea of how their experts can serve you based on their specialties. With such a wide range, they have a diverse understanding of different business types. However, outside of these industries, they may not provide as much expertise as other content removal companies.

NetReputation lists services specific to local and offsite SEO, Wikipedia pages, and Google Knowledge Panel claim and development. However, Guaranteed Removals offers more than written media, including videos and podcasts, as well as professional headshots for your brand.

In this case, each company offers many of the same general services, but your preference may come down to the type of content you need for your brand and the expertise you’re looking for. Consumers engage with each type of content differently, so the most suitable kind depends on your industry, which impacts whether Guaranteed Removals or NetReputation is better for you.

Ethics and Methods: Tie

When you want to boost your business’s reputation, you still need to go about it in an ethical way using honest methods. An ethical ORM should work to boost your business’s reputation with marketing components that may include:

Social media monitoring

Website, offsite, and local SEO

Positive review management

Business profile development

Brand analysis

Ethical methods involve focusing on improving your business’s reputation without trying to mislead people or search engines with keyword stuffing and other techniques that don’t add value to your content.

To improve your company’s reputation, you need to work with a company that has a good reputation, too. Both Guaranteed Removals and NetReputation are well-known for their quality and ethics.

Guaranteed Removals has 12 years in the industry and NetReputation has eight. Each offers services that include those listed above. They focus on creating value for your business and building positive relationships between your brand and its customers.

Guaranteed Removals creates content that you own while homing in on quality and using high-authority publishers. It monitors your online presence and insights to ensure continued quality of service. It even offers a scholarship program to help students access education in criminology, law, and computer science fields to help create more ethical businesses and boost understanding of reputation management.

Similarly, NetReputation’s process begins with reputation analysis and focuses on developing business reputation through transparent methods that help your business in a sustainable, long-term way. The team keeps you updated and works with your marketing team to create value-driven content that gets your business seen.

Customized Solutions: Tie

Every business is different, which means reputation management shouldn’t be one size fits all. With customizable solutions, an ORM company can serve your business better, work more quickly and thoroughly, and boost your reputation more effectively.

Both companies customize solutions and pricing according to customer needs. Neither company publishes its prices online, but they do offer a free quote or consultation.

During the consultation, they interview you about your business reputation management needs, including any negative content you need removed and how you’d like to proceed with positive reputation management.

NetReputation sticks to a five-step process, but beyond that, their experts work with you to implement each step in a way that works for your business.

Guaranteed Removals doesn’t detail its process in as much detail, but it does say that its team interviews you to understand your business needs, and that they will design a personalized positive reputation management strategy to improve your reputation.

Content Removal: Guaranteed Removals

When negative content about you or your business shows up in search results, it can deter potential customers and decrease sales. Plus, it lowers consumer trust in your business.

Both Guaranteed Removals and NetReputation remove many types of negative content, including:

Reviews

Blog posts and articles

Images and videos

Criminal records

False accusations

Defamation

Public forum posts

Guaranteed Removals has a more thorough approach to content removal. While NetReputation says it buries any content the team can’t remove, Guaranteed Removals claims to remove content that other companies can’t.

Guaranteed Removals works with legal resources and experts that give it a leg up on the competition. As a result, it eliminates content permanently, rather than pushing it down in search results, and user reviews confirm its success.

Review Management: Guaranteed Removals

Even after ORM companies remove negative reviews, more can appear. With a review management campaign, you can continue to moderate negative reviews and manage them so that potential customers will see the positive ones first.

Guaranteed Removals offers a review board management service that provides expert customer service for our business. Its experts join your marketing team to target negative reviews and respond when necessary, whether on your business website or social media.

Guaranteed Removals finds your reviews on all industry review sites and tracks multiple business locations to ensure that each one has a consistently positive reputation. The team also offers insights into your business’s competition and adjusts the review management strategy as necessary to improve star ratings.

NetReputation has a similar approach, removing negative and fake reviews, as well as monitoring, generating, removing, and responding to reviews. It updates you every time its specialists remove a negative review on over 50 business directories, creating consistency across these directories.

Overall, Guaranteed Removals offers more value with tracking multiple business locations and competition insights.

Reputation Monitoring: NetReputation

Even after removing negative content, you need to maintain your reputation over time. Therefore, you want a reputation management company that offers reputation monitoring to keep yours in good standing.

Guaranteed Removals offers a thorough Positive Reputation Management service that:

Monitors search results

Detects negative content instantly

Provides weekly reputation updates

Sends SEO insights

Promotes positive content

Improves search results

It offers keyword management services separately or as part of a full online reputation management package. All the content its team creates for this campaign belongs to you, even after they’re finished working with you. They also have broad expertise in different industries.

NetReputation digs a little deeper when it comes to online reputation monitoring. Its specialists tailor reputation monitoring to industry-specific sites, so your business gets the right kind of attention from people who know what it’s all about.

While it provides many of the same services as Guaranteed Removals, it also targets online mentions and social media comments. With its reputation monitoring tools, it detects content about your business in real time, putting NetReputation ahead of Guaranteed Removals and other competitors.

Search Engine Optimization: NetReputation

SEO makes all the difference in getting eyes on your business, for better or worse. ORM companies work to shift that attention for the better by removing negative content and boosting the positive.

Both Guaranteed Removals and NetReputation offer SEO services. Guaranteed Removals includes it as part of a Positive Reputation Management package. It provides insights, and its SEO experts design your campaign using best practices for websites, blogs, social media, and more for website, offline, and local SEO.

NetReputation’s SEO specialists start with an SEO audit to find the weak points in your online presence, including detailed keyword research and competition analysis. They create a strategy for on-page and offsite SEO, as well as provide technical SEO recommendations and code optimization.

They also offer mobile and ecommerce SEO, along with local and international optimization. Overall, NetReputation goes into much more detail with their SEO and offers more comprehensive services to get your business recognized in as many places as possible.

Branding: NetReputation

The right branding can boost your sales and improve your reputation, so you want an ORM company that knows the best strategies for brand recognition. With proactive branding, you have more support for a positive reputation and a greater defense against negative content.

NetReputation has services to position your brand and show your audience what sets it apart. They identify your target market and develop strategies to reach your ideal customers.

The NetReputation team creates a corporate identity for your business and uses brand interaction strategies to repair your reputation. Their strategy is designed to expand your reach and includes social media management, so you can build a strong online following for your brand.

Guaranteed Removals doesn’t offer specific branding services, though it does have social media management. The team works more to promote your brand and join your marketing team to boost what’s already there.

That said, if you already know what you want for your brand, Guaranteed Removals has excellent resources to help you promote it with its Positive Reputation Management package.

Wikipedia Pages: NetReputation

Wikipedia is one of the most visited sites for finding information with nearly 6 billion visits per month. That means people find information on your business there, too.

If anyone uses it to harm your business reputation, it can have a profound negative impact. Having a reliable, accurate Wikipedia page can show consumers you have a legitimate business and increase trust with your audience.

NetReputation offers specific Wikipedia page creation and editing services. Its Wikipedia experts polish your business page by:

Checking for article accuracy

Adding missing information

Removing correction alerts

Clarifying and editing your article

Improving neutrality

Adding images

Its specialists research your references to keep everything updated and accurate and review the article before publishing it. Once they’ve created or cleaned up your Wikipedia page, they continue monitoring it to ensure that it helps your business reputation and maintains credibility.

Guaranteed Removals offers many page monitoring solutions, but it doesn’t have a Wikipedia-specific solution. Its experts focus more on removing the negative content and creating content for your website and social media. Beyond that, they don’t do a lot of other content creation, making NetReputation the winner here.

Final Verdict

Although Guaranteed Removals and NetReputation are both great online reputation management companies with plenty of experience, NetReputation has more to offer.

It shares the content removal and creation process on its website and provides more services, both as packages and individual services, compared to Guaranteed Removals. While it has narrower specialty industries, that can work to your advantage if your business is in one of them.

Learn more about how NetReputation can restore your business’s reputation.

