GSPartners Team Up With Forex and CFD Investment Provider BDSwiss

GSPartners, launched in 2020, is the Network Marketing arm of several companies, entities and products owned by founder and Chairman of the board, Josip Heit such as:

GSPartners / GSP / Gold Standard Partners, as mentioned at gspartners.global , is a trade name of GSB Gold Standard Bank Ltd, registered in the Union of the Comoros.

GSB Gold Standard Pay Ltd. registered as Financial Services Provider in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

GSB Gold Standard Pay KB, Stockholm, Sweden.

GS Chain Plc – UK

GSTelecom app

G999 crypto coin

JONE token

Lydian World Metaverse – A virtual country and game, partially owned by its users

Geur

Crypto card

Forex Meta-Broker portfolios.

Together with Harald Seiz he was for years involved in German based – out of business company – Karatbars, a collapsed network marketing company in gold and tokens. Harald Seiz owned Karatbars, Josip Heit was Chairman of the board.

Dirc Zahlmann, former CEO of Healy, is GSPartners Strategic advisor.

GSPartners’ Meta-Broker portfolios are offered through BDSwiss.

BDSwiss is a leading financial institution, offering Forex and CFD investment services to more than a million clients worldwide. BDSwiss as a brand was established back in 2012 and has since then been providing award-winning conditions, world-leading platforms, competitive pricing and optimal execution on more than 250 underlying CFD instruments.

About GSPartners

GSPartners provides a wide range of IT and Telecommunication services to non-Comorian citizen and/or residents. Additionally, GSPartners.global services do not involve the company receiving any fiat money from the customer and will not manage, lease loan, or use any fiat assets such as USD, EUR, GBP, or any other legal currency in any process of the services or products provided on the platform, you can also register as a distribution member without any obligation to start distribution activities for gspartners.global programs.

