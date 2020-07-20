Great List of Questions to Ask Your Prospects by Lauren Simms

By Simon Chan

Lauren Simms and Simon Chan talk about the art of asking good questions to get your prospect to open up … and eventually to signup.

She also shares about her challenges and her main aha moment that helped you become of the top income earners in her company.

Who is Lauren Simms?

Before network marketing, Lauren Simms had a private practice as a clinical nutritionist and was a fitness professional and was totally burnt out. Even though she had 2 graduate degrees, she was in tremendous debts due to her school loans and was working around the clock to make ends meet and

Today, Lauren is a 6 figure earner with a team of over 12,000 customers and reps and has earned over a million dollars in lifetime commissions.

She’s also the author of, “Why Can’t Is a Four-Letter Word” and is coming out with her second book in summer of 2020 called “Get Off the Curb.”

Favorite Quote

“If you really want to do something, you’ll find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse.” (Jim Rohn)

Must Read Book

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Heart Led Leader by Tommy Spaulding

Recommended Online App

Marco Polo

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company App

ATM (Add Tag Message using Facebook Groups)

Contact Info

Lauren Simms on Facebook and Instagram

