Great Content Answers Questions

By Srijana Angdembey

In partnership with Convince and Convert, we bring you On the Fly—a new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

This week’s guest is Arnie Kuenn, Digital Marketing and SEO expert and currently Senior Advisor at Vertical Measure. Arnie brings us a very important content marketing tip.

Does your content answer questions? Arnie Kuenn says you are making a big mistake if it doesn’t. He sees this mistake being made by companies over and over again.

An overwhelming majority of consumers start their journey with online research. if you want to be successful with your content marketing, you’ve got to create content that your customers are actually searching for, says Arnie. Check the title of the content and content itself to make sure it is providing answers to those search queries from your customers.

Watch the video here:

