Grandiose Cruise For APLGO Associates

It was indeed grandiose! This time around, APLGO took almost 800 Associates from all over the world. Everyone met in the luxurious city of Abu Dhabi to embark on a trip of a lifetime.

The creative team greeted all the voyagers at the port for a warm send off. Each Associate received gifts and swag, making the moment fun and emotional seeing everything they worked for. Everyone was pumped up, in an excellent mood and was ready to start the dream trip.

We chose the best cruise for our Associates – MSC Virtuosa. A luxurious promenade with boutiques, restaurants, theaters, and clubs. It was an unbelievable luxury resort on the water!

On the very first day our President and Founder, Mr. Sergey Kulikov, welcomed everyone on board. Many people saw him in person for the first time and they were so thrilled for this opportunity.

Thirty leaders were invited to spend the entire day with our President, enjoying a dune buggy safari experience, camel rides, and a delicious dinner surrounded by an incredible sunset over the golden sands of Dubai. The leaders got filled with powerful energy that will help to develop their business and they could not wait to get back at it.

On sea day, everyone gathered together as President Sergey shared what the year of NEONOVATION had in store for our Associates and recognized leaders with the Golden Leaf award for their outstanding performance in the year. The associates even received hands-on social media training to help their growing success. So, this trip was not only for fun and good times, it was also full of useful tools and trainings.

The cruise ended with a daring, colorful, robotic party fun of elaborate costumes and an atmosphere of celebration for the upcoming year of innovation.

“It is worth going on trips like this. This joy cannot be compared to anything else. It gives you a true taste of life!”

– what APLGO Associates shared.

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11-year-old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm and Philippines in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information, please visit us.aplgo.com.

