Gordon Hester Joins PM-International As GM Sales USA & Canada

PM-International AG has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Gordon Hester as the new General Manager Sales for USA and Canada.

With a business degree in Accounting and certificates in Compliance and Asset as well as Wealth Management, Hester brings more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries in analysis, strategic development and sales on both the operational and field side to PM-International.

In his previous employments, Hester was building the third largest global distributorship in the history of the direct selling industry.

An industry leader and author, he actively shaped the future of the industry and coached distributors and trained entrepreneurs on a global level and throughout various roles with the Direct Selling Association (DSA) and Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF).

As GM at PM-International, Hester will lead the sales strategy of the developer and distributor of premium products for health, fitness and beauty in the American and Canadian market.

In addition, he will support and be a contact person for the company’s customers and partners in North America. He will report directly to CEO and Founder Rolf Sorg.

Gordon Hester comments:

“In my 30+ years in direct selling, I have never seen a company like PM-International with 29 straight years of growth and a united focus on being a worldwide market leader in the development and distribution of high-quality products for health, fitness and beauty.

I am honored and excited to be given the opportunity to work with the team to build the US and Canada into one of the biggest direct selling companies in North America. I have immense respect for Rolf Sorg and share his vision and values.”

Rolf Sorg CEO and founder PM International says:

“We are excited to welcome Gordon Hester to PM-International. As we are expanding our business on the American continent, we are confident that with his vast expertise and experience on both sides of the direct selling industry,

Gordon will be a big contributor in helping us grow further and bringing our business forward!” .

