Gold Legacy Leader Megan Mumford: From Introvert To Direct Sales Rockstar

They say necessity is the mother of Invention, and Gold Legacy Leader Megan Mumford knows this to be true.

After the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, her husband decided to step away from being a business owner and do some soul-searching while Megan would temporarily take the reins of handling breadwinner duties.

Megan had been doing network marketing side hustles for quite some time, and though she was earning enough to give them extra grocery money, it was definitely not at a level that equal her husband’s earnings from his business.

“It was a struggle financially as we had to start catching back up after he found where it was he wanted to be. Direct sales has always been a side gig for me for the last 10 years. I have done okay but being from a small town and pretty much an introvert, I never really made it big.”

With the new situation, she was forced to come out of her shell to generate enough income for her family. Megan started looking around for new opportunities to try her luck with. An online acquaintance that kept posting about her excitement over ZipSlim®, a weight loss lemonade, caught her attention enough to enroll herself as a coach.

“I watched her for about a week before I finally asked her some questions and decided then to jump ahead as coach and ordered my product. That acquaintance quickly became a very good friend of mine that I talk to almost daily. My join date with Beyond Slim® was March 15th and it’s been the best decision I have ever made.”

Her self-motivation and resilience truly paid off. Since joining Beyond Slim® in March just this year, Megan reached the Gold Influencer 3 level in record time, achieving monthly average sales of $100,000. This is her biggest achievement in her direct-selling career, a level she never thought was possible. She now wants to help other have similar success.

“The 90% of us part timers, that is my why! We are what makes up a lot of this company and if we can do it then we know that you can be successful too.”

Beyond Slim® is a company that has provided Megan with a warm and welcoming community of amazing people that have become her friends. The warmth and welcoming culture made her thankful to be a part of the company.

Megan hopes to encourage more moms to venture into direct selling through Beyond Slim’s trademarked Social Referral Marketing® business model. If an introvert like her can make it, she is confident that anyone who takes a chance can achieve the success she is enjoying.

“Believe in yourself. Find like-minded people who will be there to help guide you and push you. Don’t give up and don’t be addicted to the answer because tomorrow starts a new journey.”

