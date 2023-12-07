GOFINITY Launches Ads Club For Easy Access To Social Media Leads

By Team Business For Home

As the direct selling landscape continues to evolve, adaptability and innovation are key to staying ahead of the curve. One company at the forefront of this innovation is GOFINITY, offering a comprehensive suite of tech-driven solutions to empower their Consultants from Shopify storefronts to cutting-edge lead generation systems.

GOFINITY recently launched their revolutionary Ads Club to simplify lead generation, streamline connections with prospects, and help their Consultants grow their businesses using the power of social media advertising.

How it works:

GOFINITY runs ads on several social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok promoting the business opportunity. When someone shows interest, they click on the ads and submit their information. As users submit their information, they are instantly connected with the Consultant.

GOFINITY Consultants just choose the number of leads they want to purchase, and the leads are delivered to them in real time directly to their app and also connected via text message.

This real-time connection ensures that prospects are engaged when their interest is at its peak, increasing the chances of conversion and building meaningful relationships. With GOFINITY’s Ads Club, anyone can access a continuous flow of prospects without breaking a sweat.

GOFINITY’s Ads Club marks a significant leap forward in the world of direct selling. It offers a convenient, hassle-free, and effective way to acquire leads without the need for technical skills or complex strategies. This innovative approach empowers Consultants to focus on what they do best – building and nurturing meaningful relationships – while GOFINITY takes care of the lead generation process.

﻿In addition to their Ads Club, GOFINITY also offers several innovative technology solutions. Tymeka Lawrence explains, “I wanted GOFINITY to be somewhat of a “Business in a Box” so we developed the tools that Consultants could use to run their business on their own terms without having to be a sales expert or a tech wiz.”Here is an overview of some of GOFINITY’s technology:The GOFINITY App:GOFINITY Consultants can share content, send samples, view business reports and more all from the palm of their hand with the GOFINITY app. This powerful business building app has everything needed to start and scale a direct selling business.

Live Video Selling:

With GOFINITY’s Live Selling technology, Consultants can invite their customers to watch, interact, buy, and enroll during company produced live shows. Consultants invite their contacts through the GOFINITY app with just a few clicks and all sales and enrollments are automatically tracked back to them for commissions and bonuses.

Done-For-You Content Marketing and Email Automation:

GOFINITY Consultants have access to exclusive e-books and blog articles in their app that can be sent to their contacts directly from the GOFINITY app to grow their database. Then GOFINITY keeps their contacts engaged with personalized and timely email messages designed to nurture more sales and retain more loyal customers.

Done For You Coaching and Mentoring:

With GOFINITY’s Digital Assistant, Consultants can coach and mentor their team with ease…even if they’re new to direct selling. Using Chatbot technology, the Digital Sales Assistant engages team members in ongoing conversations by sending personalized text messages to help them achieve better outcomes and become better leaders.

GOFINITY’s suite of technology-driven solutions represents a significant step forward in empowering direct sellers to thrive in the digital age. From establishing an online presence with Shopify storefronts to engaging customers through live shopping shows and recovering abandoned carts with email automation, GOFINITY offers a holistic approach to business management making it easier than ever for Consultants to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.

GOFINITY’s suite of technology-driven solutions represents a significant step forward in empowering direct sellers to thrive in the digital age.

From establishing an online presence with Shopify storefronts to engaging customers through live shopping shows and recovering abandoned carts with email automation, GOFINITY offers a holistic approach to business management making it easier than ever for Consultants to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.

Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent a disease. GOFINITY makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with GOFINITY results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, dedication, skill, competence, and leadership. Your results will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

About GOFINITY

Founded by natural-born entrepreneurs and inventors, GOFINITY is a health and beauty-focused company comprised of go-getters who revel in the next level of innovative science. GOFINITY provides people with the opportunity to customize their personal care, and those with an entrepreneurial spirit the ability to create a customized career. For more information, please visit gofinity.com.

The post GOFINITY Launches Ads Club For Easy Access To Social Media Leads appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/gofinity-launches-ads-club-for-easy-access-to-social-media-leads/