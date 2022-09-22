GoDaddy Alternatives and Competitors

By Lars Lofgren

With low prices, good speeds, and plenty of user-friendly features, GoDaddy has made a name for itself as one of the biggest all-in-one hosting providers out there. But it has some steep competition, and there are plenty of other hosting providers that cater to different audiences and needs.

We’ve put together a list of the best GoDaddy alternatives based on performance, features, support, and functionality. Keep reading to compare our favorites and find out which hosting provider is the best match for you.

here are our top recommendations for the hosting providers you should be considering.

Hostinger – Best Overall

Hostinger is great for multiple reasons, including competitive pricing, easy setup, and intuitive features for users.

Not only does it have a super clean interface and a dashboard that’s easy to navigate, but it also has a great, detailed onboarding process that makes setting up hosting and a website easy for even the most inexperienced users.

It also comes with a ton of extra features, like free email management, WordPress integrations, a free SSL certificate, and multiple websites included in some plans. It has some of the lowest pricing of any web hosting provider, and it comes with a server-level cache that automatically improves your site’s speed.

For the cost, it’s hard to find a better hosting provider than Hostinger with as many features, and with as much speed or reliability. Their lowest plan starts at just $1.99 per month, and the highest plan is only $3.99 per month, making it, overall, the best value for money of any hosting provider.

How Hostinger Compares to GoDaddy

Both Hostinger and GoDaddy offer lots of features at low prices.



When it comes to value for money, they’re about the same. They also both offer most of the essentials with every plan, like SSL certificates and support, and they both have extra features like WordPress integrations.

Even when it comes to performance, they balance each other out. GoDaddy has slightly faster site speeds and uptime, while Hostinger has slightly more essential features and pricing. GoDaddy has better customer service, according to reviews, and it has an easier overall user experience.

Both are great picks, and really, you could choose either of them and get similar results.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while Hostinger starts at just $2.99 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about Hostinger here.

Bluehost – Best for New WordPress Websites

Bluehost is a hosting provider that also offers web design and ecommerce services. It comes with WordPress built-in, making it a top choice for WordPress-based Hosting, and it is one of the only brands WordPress endorses.

Like hosting, each Bluehost plan comes with plenty of features like a free domain, SSL Certificate, 24/7 support, and one-click WordPress install. It also comes with its own analytics and reporting features, its own drag-and-drop builder, and a dashboard that directly integrates with your WordPress dashboard.

Bluehost often has sales and discounts, meaning their pricing can vary depending on the time of the year. With our special promo, a basic plan goes for as low as $2.75 per month, but when there’s no discount, basic Hosting usually starts at $9.99.

With its great customer service, one-click install, and choice of prebuilt themes or drag-and-drop builders, Bluehost is a great choice for anyone who specifically wants to use WordPress or who’s new to having a website.

How Bluehost Compares to GoDaddy

Bluehost and GoDaddy are pretty similar when put side to side.

In fact, when it came to site uptimes, there was only a 0.01% difference (with Bluehost as the winner.) Both offer users features like a free domain, good site speeds, and excellent customer service.



Both sites also have lots of all-in-one options, like site builders, email management, web design, and online stores. And, as they’re both established names in the business, they both have excellent security.

One big difference, though, is that Bluehost makes it much easier to integrate, or migrate, WordPress. You can do it with GoDaddy, but it’s a more complicated process, and it takes a lot longer.

When it comes to pricing, though, GoDaddy does have a bit of an edge on Bluehost. GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while Bluehost usually starts at $2.75 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about Bluehost here.

DreamHost – Best Unbeatable Value On a Month-to-Month Hosting Plan

DreamHost is a hosting provider that sets itself apart with its affordable starting rates and month-to-month hosting plans.

Most hosting plans are billed annually, but DreamHost users have a lot more flexibility with monthly billing and subscriptions. This can be great for anyone who’s just starting a business or a blog and wants to change their name or rebrand a few months in.

Like the other hosting providers mentioned on our list, DreamHost has a lot of features included in even the lowest plans, easy integration with WordPress, and great customer support. They also have a super clean, easy-to-use interface and SSL certificates.

However, it’s important to note that while DreamHost does offer monthly plans, these usually come at a higher price than if you got the same plan billed annually and with fewer features included in your subscription.

You should also check the small print because often, the advertised rates are promotional and go up to a much higher price after a certain amount of time. (For example, the basic plan monthly plan starts at $4.95 per month but goes up to $7.99 per month after the first month)

How DreamHost Compares to GoDaddy

DreamHost and GoDaddy are both great for cheaper hosting with a good range of features.

They’re both simplistic and easy to use, with easy control panels and lots of features even in the basic plans. However, GoDaddy does offer a free web design tool, while DreamHost’s builder is paid.



This makes it a little more complicated for new users to get started with DreamHost over GoDaddy. And, when it comes to customer support, GoDaddy offers 24/7 care, while DreamHost doesn’t.

However, when it comes to performance, DreamHost is a lot faster than GoDaddy, with high site speeds, slightly better uptime, and faster response times. Plus, DreamHost has much better security included with every plan that GoDaddy does, and it has easier migration options for WordPress.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while DreamHost starts at just $2.95 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about DreamHost here.

HostGator – Best for Simple Websites

Like most of the other hosting providers on this list, HostGator offers super affordable hosting with a range of plans to choose from.

Unlike other providers on this list, though, HostGator focuses on keeping things simple and tailored to each user’s specific needs. You can choose a plan based on what you want your website to achieve, not just on the range of features, for instance. All its plans include a free domain, and you can choose plans that help you design a website or ones that are designed specifically for WordPress.

Hostinger also excels in giving users a great experience, with a simple, easy-to-use drag-and-drop builder for designing a site, easy one-click integrations, and 24/7 support that includes both in-person calls and live chat. And they offer free site transfers, which can be complicated and expensive with some other providers.

Their lowest plan of shared Hosting starts at $2.75 per month, while their WordPress hosting starts at $5.99 per month. Like the other providers mentioned on our list, these prices change after a certain amount of time and usually go up after the first year.

How HostGator Compares to GoDaddy

While both HostGator and GoDaddy focus on making hosting easy for users, they both have strengths in different areas.



GoDaddy comes out on top when it comes to features. They have better website building and design features, more options for hosting and domain registration, a bigger dashboard for growing a site, and non-hosting features like a free Microsoft 365 subscription.

On the other hand, when it comes to performance and support, HostGator slightly outperformed GoDaddy. It has a higher site speed and uptime (though not by much), a better customer support system, and faster WordPress install times.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while HostGator starts at just $2.75 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about HostGator here.

GreenGeeks – Best Eco-Friendly Hosting

GreenGeeks is a hosting provider with a twist. They offer the same features as most of the other providers on this list, like 24/7 support, one-click WordPress install, and a free SSL certificate, but they only use renewable energy to power their hosting services, making them an environmentally conscious provider.

They still have fast hosting, fast performance, and integration options, but each plan also comes with a 300% Green Energy Match, and for every higher-priced pan purchased, a tree gets planted.

Another great thing about GreenGeeks is the automatic daily backups. Many hosting providers don’t have this, or they charge this as an extra at a premium price. This is useful for newer users or website owners who do a lot of editing and updates.

And GreenGeeks has one of the highest performance speeds, despite powering their servers on renewable energy. They use really up-to-date technology like PHP7, SSD, and CDN, making them a great option for people who care about the environment but also want their sites to load fast.

Their pricing for the basic plan is a little more expensive at $10.95 per month, but most of the time, they offer a discount that can bring the price as low as $2.95 per month.

How GreenGeeks Compares to GoDaddy

One obvious difference between the two hosting providers is that GreenGeeks is more environmentally friendly than GoDaddy.



Both providers are pretty similar when it comes to performance, with similar uptime speeds and equally good security. GreenGeeks has slightly faster site and loading speeds.

Both have good features, but GreenGeeks offers a few more essentials with their basic plan than GoDaddy, and they have much better and more responsive support.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while GreenGeeks usually starts at $10.95 per month.

SiteGround – Best WordPress Certified Host For Speed and Security

SiteGround is a well-known hosting provider that is similar to a lot of others on this list—except when it comes to speed and security.

SiteGround’s USP is that they use built-in security and speed optimizations for ultra-fast performance and low latency rates. They use SSD persistent data storage and Google cloud to help keep their hosting ultra-fast and minimize any lagging or caches for their users. And they run server health checks and attack blocks constantly in the background, which makes them one of the safest hosting providers on the market.

Interestingly, they also offer a renewable energy match, like GreenGeeks, making them another good choice for environmentally conscious users. And on top of that, SiteGround includes all the basic features a user could want, like an SSL certificate, storage, free email services, and a domain.

The pricing is quite high when there are no sales on, with the lowest plan starting at $14.99 per month. However, like most hosting providers on this list, they do run frequent discounts and right now, you can get started for just $2.99 per month.

How SiteGround Compares to GoDaddy

It’s a little harder to compare the two providers like for like, as they are designed for different users.



SiteGround is designed for bigger operations and larger sites, so it outperforms GoDaddy when it comes to things like site speed, uptime, and loading times. Siteground also has better customer and technical support and a bigger range of features with its basic plan.

However, GoDaddy is more convenient, easier to use, and comes with easier tools for newer users, like a web builder and email management. GoDaddy is also a lot cheaper than Siteground, making it a better choice for new users or smaller businesses.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while SiteGround usually starts at $2.99 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about SiteGround here.

A2 Hosting – Fast and Reliable Shared Hosting

A2 Hosting is a hosting provider that relies on shared Hosting to provide users with super fast loading times and low prices.

With shared Hosting, where performance is based on a maximum number of users per server, A2 Hosting claims to be able to offer users loading speeds of up to 20x the normal rate, meaning they have better chances of getting ranked through SEO and less chance of people bouncing from their site.

As well as having great speed and low prices to reflect the shared plans, A2 Hosting has great customer service that includes 24/7 support and free help with migrating websites.

A2 Hosting also offers a 99.9% uptime commitment and promises users high levels of security with dual hosting firewalls and reinforced DDoS protection. Users can also access all the features they need, like SSL certificates, drag-and-drop builders, and different storage options.

When not on promotion, the lowest hosting plan starts at $10.99/ month.

How A2 Compares to GoDaddy

Although both are great hosting providers for different reasons, A2 is definitely a better choice when it comes to speed and performance.



With better uptime, site speed and loading speeds, and much better security, A2 is a better option for any businesses that use e-commerce and need speed, stability, and secure payment.

They both have similar customer support and a good range of features. GoDaddy comes out a little on top when it comes to extra features like a website builder and an all-in-one website management dashboard.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while A2 usually starts at $2.99 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about A2 here.

InMotion Hosting – Best VPS Hosting

InMotion Hosting is the best choice for anyone looking for Virtual Private Server Hosting.

Every plan comes with a resource monitoring dashboard, which gives users a visual breakdown of their server’s RAM, disk bandwidth, and load usage. All plans also come with free website transfers, SSH & DDoS Protection, and server snapshots that back up previous versions of your server.

InMotion is a great option for anyone looking for more speed or control over their hosting, promising a 20x faster NVMe SSDs & Cpanel. But for those newer to VPS hosting, they also have a huge library of resources and 24/7 support.

While VPS hosting is definitely a lot more complicated than using a different provider, InMotion makes it easy to get started, and they’re a great option for ecommerce users because they can ride over any traffic spikes and have super high levels of security.

The lowest plan, when not on sale, starts at $59.99 per month and comes with 2TB of bandwidth, 4GB RAM, and 2vCPU cores.

How InMotion Compares to GoDaddy

The most obvious difference between InMotion and GoDaddy is that GoDaddy offers website hosting while InMotion offers VPS.



This made it a little harder to compare the two, but one place where InMotion easily came out on top was customer support. The agents are highly knowledgeable, and the support is fast and responsive. InMotion also offers better security than GoDaddy.

But GoDaddy definitely wins when it comes to ease of use. InMotion, because it offers VPS hosting, is a lot more complicated, has a less user-friendly dashboard, and costs a lot more than GoDaddy.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while the lowest InMotion plan for shared hosting usually starts at $2.99 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about InMotion here.

WP Engine – Best Managed WordPress Hosting

WP Engine is a hosting provider specifically designed to support WordPress users.

This means it has a ton of features specifically designed for WordPress, and users can access features and themes for free that they would have to pay a lot of money for separately.

WP Engine is super easy to set up and optimize for WordPress sites like blogs, and it’s also great for WordPress stores and WooCommerce. Because it’s only for WordPress users, WP Engine has almost unbeatable site speed and loading speed, and things like updates and maintenance are fast and frequent.

You also get access to daily backups, 24/7 phone support, and free SSL and SSH with every plan.

The downside, though, is that it costs a lot more than other hosting providers, thanks to the speed and the extra features. The cheapest plan starts at $23 per month, so this is only really a good choice for WordPress users who need lots of speed and automation.

How WP Engine Compares to GoDaddy

It’s no surprise that when comparing the WordPress features between the two, WP Engine won.



When it comes to speed, WP Engine outperformed GoDaddy on both uptime and loading and site speeds. WP Engine also has a lot more WordPress features and offers more security options, more functionality, and extra add-ons like the Genesis theme or Studio Press.

WP Engine also has better customer support with a live 24/7 chat box and better security for users than GoDaddy. For WordPress users, WP Engine makes the most sense, but when it comes to smaller users, the price is a big factor, especially as you can install and use WordPress, albeit with fewer features, through GoDaddy.

WP Engine has better features and functionality, but it is a lot more expensive than GoDaddy.

GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while WP Engine managed WordPress hosting starts at $20 per month.

Want to read our full review? See what else we had to say about WP Engine here.

Nexcess – Best for Ecommerce Hosting

Nexcess is a hosting provider that offers managed ecommerce hosting with platforms like Magento, WooCommerce, and WordPress.

With their hosting, Nexcess basically takes the learning curve out of ecommerce hosting with features like performance testing, advanced caching, and nightly backups.

They also have built-in performance tools that improve both the speed and security of your site, including firewalls, malware detection, and integrated CDN.

One of the key features of Nexcess is that because it focuses on ecommerce, and therefore payment and high traffic volume, it has built-in features to support this on your website. They provide cloud auto-scaling to avoid traffic surges, and advance security like daily malware runs and backups.

Their different plans change depending on which platform you need managed hosting for. Their WordPress hosting starts at $9.50 a month, while their Magento plan starts all the way up at $29.50 a month.

How Nexcess Compares to GoDaddy

Both providers are obviously different in the fact that GoDaddy caters more to smaller websites, and Nexcess caters more to eCommerce sites.



If you’re an online store, then Nexcess will be a better option, with better security, more of a range of features, and better integrations. When it comes to site speed, Nexcess was also a tiny bit faster with better loading times, better features for overcoming traffic surges, and more reliable uptime.

For a smaller business or sites, though, the pricing for Nexcess managed hosting might be too expensive, and the features won’t be relevant to you. For users who need a simple website that’s easy to use with responsive customer service, GoDaddy, and its pricing, make a lot more sense. GoDaddy’s pricing usually starts at $5.99 per month, while Nexcess usually starts at $19 per month.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/godaddy-alternatives/