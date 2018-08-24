Go Wild, Indulge or Kickback by the Pool: The Bracelet that’s Key to Vacation Cool

By Guest Author

What’s your vacation dream? Adventure? Luxurious indulgence? Lounge by the pool with a glass of something cool?

The holiday reality though … not so much. Lock yourself out of ─ and your cash in ─ your room. Not enough money with you to buy that must-have in the mall. Miss a spur-of-the-moment romantic dinner because your card is by the bed. Stress over where to put your wallet when you’re windsurfing in a skin-tight swimsuit. Sound familiar?

Now imagine a vacation getaway where cash, IDs, credit cards, and keys are a memory as distant as the world you left behind. A holiday where everything just works without a second thought. A holiday where all the resort has to offer opens up to you with the wave of your wrist. And crucially ─ a holiday where no wallet spoils the line of your Speedos.

Innovations in data-driven customer experience make it possible.

Melia’ Hotels International and Oracle have not only imagined that carefree holiday experience, they’ve turned it into a reality. In just four months, they developed a personal passport that marries beautiful form with efficient function for new levels of guest freedom. And it looks great with whatever you’re wearing.

The Journey

Seamless customer experiences are central to Melia’s business model as it launches a new breed of resort ─ offering different vibes depending on a guest’s whim. From adrenalin-fueled adventure to sumptuous shopping to laidback luxury, the new resort has it covered. The trick is transporting customers from one experience to the next ─ taking them on a journey through a resort without borders.

The Melia’ Bracelet, of course, gives guests keyless access to their rooms. But there’s more: The bracelet allows guests to:

Pay for everything across all three ‘vibed’ areas of the resort.

Tailor their interests and buy add-ons based on them.

Shop in the mall cash and credit card free

And the Melia’ Bracelet allows the hotel to know where guests are ─ adding another level of safety and security ─ while also informing better planning based on factors such as customer movements and attendance at events.

The Reality

Imagine a holiday where your hotel room unlocks itself as you approach, welcoming you with your choice of music and lighting. A holiday where your preferences tailor experiences to enhance your stay. A holiday where you book dinner at a restaurant you’ve never seen but are sure to love, buy a new top from the hottest label (with a personalized discount) and get your name on the VIP list at the best nightclub with the flick of the wrist.

Imagine no more, because the bracelet is making the dream a reality at Melia”s Sol Katmandu Park Hotel and at the newly opened Calviá Beach The Plaza ─ right now. And built on Oracle’s cloud platform, it will evolve ─ with plans to adopt AI to bring new levels of personalization to the holiday experience. This constantly adaptable tech gem will keep guests constantly coming back for more ─ and drive in-resort revenue.

Gabriel Escarrer, Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels Internationals, has no doubt as to what has made this project special. “In Meliá Hotels International we have imagined a new vacation where our guests can enjoy all the hotel services without worrying about carrying identification or money. And we have made it a reality thanks to an innovative project in collaboration with Oracle.”

“Co-innovation has been central in enabling Melia’ to bring their imagination to life”, explains Neil Sholay, Vice President of Digital, Oracle EMEA. “Melia’ started this project with an idea and a passion to improve the guest experience. This project proves that by combining Melia”s expertise in hospitality with Oracle’s business innovation and technology strength, it is possible to take truly transformational ideas and turn them into reality. In a matter of weeks, together we have co-created an experience beyond expectations.”

Go wild? Indulge? Kick back by the pool with a glass of something cool? The choice now really is yours.

