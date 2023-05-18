GO Global’s Momentum Continues

By Team Business For Home

Most would agree that after a company’s initial prelaunch, keeping the excitement and momentum is not an easy or common feat.

After just its 3rd month in business, GO Global has continued its record-breaking pace, recording another incredible month of both sales and new member signups.

With the recent launch of its GO learn platform, its community is showing their excitement, hosting both live in person and online events around the world. With its recent success, GO Global has also been making headlines around the world, as the company has been featured in many European, Asian and LATAM news publications.

The company is now preparing for its biggest G4 leadership tour, covering

LATAM

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa.

The Vamos G4 event in June will mark the first trip for G4 rank achievers, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience.

“We are thrilled to continue our momentum with another incredible month, and we’re looking forward to continuing this momentum throughout the year. We’re also excited to provide our G4 rank achievers with the trip of a lifetime and to continue expanding our global reach.”

said CEO Nader Poordeljoo.

For the month of April

South Korea

France

Colombia

are the top three countries leading the way, with markets in the middle east, Africa and India gaining ground.

April was also filled with special leadership training and masterclasses by Eric and Marina Worre.

With many thought leaders expected to provide leadership training, courses and live events planned in the month of May, GO Global is looking to continue to grow its members and momentum.

“Thanks to our amazing leadership team and committed community we continue to experience incredible growth and results.

Although we are very proud of our recent results, we understand it is just the beginning and we haven’t even scratched the surface of our potential. With more exciting announcements planned over the next few months, we look forward to continuing our trend and achieving even greater success in the future.”

said COO A.K. Khalil.

The company is expecting to host several special online events in the month of May. With special guest speaker Eric Thomas among some of the trainers and thought leaders expected to make their debut to the GO Learn platform. With a goal of creating a community of 10 million members around the world, GO Global appears to definitely be on the right track.

Eric and Marina Worre

About GO Global

GO Global is an affiliate program with an educational platform that provides the best online education for personal and professional growth. The company aims to empower individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in all areas of their life. GO Global is a one-stop access to the world’s top-notch self-development courses expertly crafted by the best motivational coaches, and the top leaders of the respective sectors.

The mission of GO Global is to develop future leaders by providing access to high-quality education and breaking down barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving their full potential. Unleashing the potential within individuals and communities through personalized resources and support, we strive to arm them with the knowledge and tools necessary to craft their own destiny and make a positive impact on society and the world at large. To know more, visit us at goglobal.network

