GO Global Launches Its Revolutionary New Product 

On Monday May 22nd in front of an online audience of over 10,000, GO Global officially announced its launch of its revolutionary new product, INFIN8 MONEY.

INFIN8 MONEY is a forward-thinking digital payment solution that will allow a person to instantly convert and spend their crypto assets almost anywhere credit or debit cards are accepted.

GO Global owns an exclusive global licensing agreement with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the INFIN8 Money card worldwide.

One platform, 3 cards and infinite features. These beautiful all metal cards each have their own features and benefits, with its head turning all white Infinity Card allowing unlimited monthly top up and spending. This product also seamlessly integrates into their GO Learn Education Platform with each card offering education credits.

“The future is here, and it is INFIN8. Our mission is to empower individuals to embrace the potential of their digital assets while providing them with the tools and flexibility to lead the lifestyle they desire. With INFIN8 MONEY, users can unlock a new level of freedom and seamlessly integrate their digital and traditional payments,”

Each card also seamlessly integrates into its GO Affiliate Program allowing its members to earn up to an unprecedented bonuses and rewards for each card sold!

“As the future of sales and marketing is constantly advancing with technology, digital products and assets are a must have, not a nice to have. We believe this will soon become one of the most powerful products in the industry.

The more this product is used, the more excitement it will create. When people get excited after experiencing the simplicity, freedom and flexibility, it will create a demand that we believe will help INFIN8 Money become one of the most celebrated products of 2023.”

With support in over 100 currencies, GO members will experience a new level of freedom and convenience as they convert and use their digital assets. After just announcing the launch of its GO Learn platform, the introduction of INFIN8 Money will definitely help GO continue their unprecedented momentum and growth.

INFIN8 MONEY is a cutting-edge digital payment platform designed to cater to the modern lifestyle of individuals seeking to convert their crypto assets with ease and flexibility. With a commitment to seamless and personalized payment solutions, INFIN8 MONEY offers a comprehensive platform that enables users to effortlessly exchange and spend their crypto assets through the convenience of a personalized INFIN8 MONEY Card. For more information regarding this revolutionary product click here

GO Global is an affiliate program with an educational platform that provides the best online education for personal and professional growth. The company aims to empower individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in all areas of their life. GO Global is a one-stop access to the world’s top-notch self-development courses expertly crafted by the best motivational coaches, and the top leaders of the respective sectors.

The mission of GO Global is to develop future leaders by providing access to high-quality education and breaking down barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving their full potential. Unleashing the potential within individuals and communities through personalized resources and support, we strive to arm them with the knowledge and tools necessary to craft their own destiny and make a positive impact on society and the world at large. To know more, visit us at goglobal.network

