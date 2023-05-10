GO Global Launches Education Platform “Go Learn”

By Team Business For Home

GO Global just launched the beta version of their education platform “GO Learn”. Their vision is for GO Learn to become the global leader and premier online education platform in the industry.

With an initial focus on leadership, personal development, sales and marketing, their roadmap details out several areas and categories of focus such as technology, language and even “how to” guides with famed athletes, celebrities, and musicians.

The company is on a mission to offer expertly crafted courses for their community with practical skills for real-world success, while offering a premium affiliate program to help each person advance financially.

“GO Learn educational platform offers individuals an opportunity to upskill, which ultimately benefits their future. We believe that learning is not just about acquiring knowledge and skills, it’s also about connecting with others who share your passion,”

said CEO Nader Poordeljoo.

With the introduction of GO Learn, GO Global has taken a huge first step in providing exceptional value for its community, especially considering the number of thought leaders, entrepreneurs and content providers that have committed to providing content to the community.

As the platform continues to grow, GO Learn will expand its technology, course offerings and community features; with a continued focus on empowering learners to achieve their personal and professional goals.

COO A.K. Khalil stated:

“Even though this is a very exciting time in our very young companies’ history, it’s just the beginning! We have made commitments to our community, and we intend to over deliver on each and every one of them.

Over the course of the next 12 months, we will not only be releasing the very best content from all over the world, but we will also be making major advancements in our technology so that we also provide the best user experience possible.”

Recently announcing its pre launch in February 2023, GO Global has come on to the scene with incredible momentum and a community of members located in 50+ countries. There is no doubt that the introduction of its education platform, GO Learn, success and growth are sure to continue.

About GO Global

GO Global is an affiliate program with an educational platform that provides the best online education for personal and professional growth. The company aims to empower individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in all areas of their life. GO Global is a one-stop access to the world’s top-notch self-development courses expertly crafted by the best motivational coaches, including the top leaders of the respective sectors.

The mission of GO Global is to develop future leaders by providing access to high-quality education and breaking down barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving their full potential. Unleashing the potential within individuals and communities through personalized resources and support, GO Global strives to arm its members with the knowledge and tools necessary to craft their own destiny and make a positive impact on society and the world at large. To know more, visit us at goglobal.network

