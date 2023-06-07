GO Global Has Game-Changing Month of May

By Nicole Dunkley

May proved to be a game-changing month for GO Global, as the company continued its impressive momentum. GO Global made major breakthroughs, introducing groundbreaking products, and launching an exciting educational platform. With a strong commitment to innovation, the company is redefining its industry.

GO Global launched GO Learn, a platform that brings together leading industry experts, including renowned speakers such as Eric Thomas, Eric Worre ,Cheri Tree, and many more.

GO Learn provides a unique opportunity to “earn while you learn.” The platform is set to provide invaluable insights and training, equipping individuals with the tools they need to excel in their professional careers.

“At GO Global, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of what is possible.

The INFIN8 MONEY Card and our GO Learn platform exemplifies our commitment to providing our members with innovative tools that simplify their lives and empower them to achieve their goals.”

– said CEO Nader Poordeljoo

GO Global also announced the launch of the INFIN8 MONEY Card, a revolutionary forward thinking digital payment solution that empowers individuals to instantly convert and utilize their crypto assets at any locations worldwide that accept credit or debit cards.

“May was a month of groundbreaking achievements for GO Global. These products represent a significant milestone in our journey to empower individuals worldwide.

Our dedication to innovation drives us forward, allowing us to create unique groundbreaking opportunities for growth and success in our industry.”

– said COO A.K. Khalil

In May, GO Global showed their dedication to revolutionizing the community. With the launch of GO Learn and the introduction of the INFIN8 MONEY Card, the company has positioned themself as a leader in the direct selling industry.

By empowering individuals with knowledge and offering innovative digital payment solutions, GO Global is paving the way for a better and more successful future.

About GO Global



GO Global is an affiliate program with an educational platform that provides the best online education for personal and professional growth. The company aims to empower individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in all areas of their life. GO Global is a one-stop access to the world’s top-notch self-development courses expertly crafted by the best motivational coaches, and the top leaders of the respective sectors.

The mission of GO Global is to develop future leaders by providing access to high-quality education and breaking down barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving their full potential. Unleashing the potential within individuals and communities through personalized resources and support, we strive to arm them with the knowledge and tools necessary to craft their own destiny and make a positive impact on society and the world at large. To know more, visit us at goglobal.network

