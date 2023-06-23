GO Global Empowers LATAM At The Vamos G4 Retreat

By Nicole Dunkley

Just months after the pre-launch GO Global hosted a highly anticipated Reward Retreat for all the G4 rank achievers.

The highly successful GO Global Panama event, the Vamos G4 retreat, which honored and recognized the achievements of its leaders from the LATAM region.

The event brought together a diverse group of individuals who came together, worked collaboratively, and celebrated their collective success.



“The G4 Retreat serves as a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our LATAM region leaders.

Leaders are the heart of our business and we wanted to celebrate their accomplishments in a meaningful way.”

– said CEO Nader Poordeljoo



The retreat offered a platform for leaders to build strong connections, exchange valuable insights and perspectives, while gaining inspiration from the several success stories. The event not only celebrated their individual achievements but also reinforced the company’s commitment to promote a culture of collaboration, growth, and recognition.



“Events are the most important part of our business because our business is all about people.

The Vamos G4 retreat allowed our leaders to celebrate their individual achievements while reinforcing the strength of our collective achievements.

It is through collaboration that we continue to excel and drive positive change. This event served as a gesture of appreciation for their success and their impactful efforts in the community.”

– said COO A.K. Khalil



GO Global revealed that the next destination to celebrate the success of G4 rank achievers in the East Asia region will be Korea. Building upon the momentum of the Panama Reward Retreat, this upcoming event promises to be another remarkable gathering of leaders.

Looking ahead, GO Global remains committed to empowering its leaders and members across the globe, recognizing that their success is intertwined with the organization’s overall achievements. The Panama Reward Retreat serves as a milestone in the company’s journey, a testament to the extraordinary capabilities and achievements of its Latam region leaders.



About GO Global:



GO Global is an affiliate program with an educational platform that provides the best online education for personal and professional growth. The company aims to empower individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in all areas of their life. GO Global is a one-stop access to the world’s top-notch self-development courses expertly crafted by the best motivational coaches, and the top leaders of the respective sectors.

The mission of GO Global is to develop future leaders by providing access to high-quality education and breaking down barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving their full potential. Unleashing the potential within individuals and communities through personalized resources and support, we strive to arm them with the knowledge and tools necessary to craft their own destiny and make a positive impact on society and the world at large. To know more, visit us at goglobal.network

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/06/go-global-empowers-latam-at-the-vamos-g4-retreat/