Give Better Answers By Rethinking Your Customers’ Questions

By Srijana Angdembey

We are very excited to bring you season 2 of On the Fly. On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

Jay Baer kicks off season 2 from his home office with a very important reminder to rethink your customers’ questions. All customers have questions about your company and its offerings and a large percentage of them are researching online. But how has this changed in the post COVID-19 world? Well, they are still researching online, but the questions they are looking answers for might have dramatically changed, says Jay Baer. His advice for marketers is to reach out to your customer success team, your service team, your sales team, your ops team, and rethink your top 50 customer questions.

