Getting Unwanted Calls? Use the Do Not Call List (With Ease)

By Lars Lofgren

There’s nothing worse than a spam call interrupting your day. Fortunately, there are a few easy ways to prevent them entirely. Each method is completely free and takes only a few minutes to set up. Although you may still get the occasional cold call from organizations in the non-profit or […]

The post Getting Unwanted Calls? Use the Do Not Call List (With Ease) appeared first on .

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/do-not-call-list/