Get Real-Time Feedback for Long-Term Results

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

Welcome to episode 30 with CX expert and CEO/Founder of Experience Investigators, Jeannie Walters . Customer demand has shifted quickly and dramatically in the last few weeks, says Jeannie. Knowing what your customers need and how you can be there for them is extremely important.

Instead of guessing what your customers might be thinking, you can gather real-time feedback. Not all feedback has to be formal or in a survey format. Jeannie shares some tips to gather real-time feedback from your customers in this video:

Vist OnTheFly.Expert to see all episodes.

