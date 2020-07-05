Get Higher Quality Referrals Using LinkedIn

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during disruption. This week’s featured expert is Viveka von Rosen, Chief Visibility Officer with Vengreso. Viveka is a LinkedIn expert and has tips to help you get more quality referrals using LinkedIn.

92% of consumers trust referrals from people they know, and people are four times more likely to buy when referred by a friend, shares Vivekak. LinkedIn is a great way to find your prospects, but how do you start that initial conversation? Watch this full video to learn Vivekak’s method which was had a 100% success rate with booking time with prospects.

