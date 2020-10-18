Get a Jump Start on Your Holiday Campaigns

By Srijana Angdembey

While this holiday season will look very different from what we’re used to, it will still present an opportunity for marketers to find innovative ways to reach their customers. What will this new reimagined holiday marketing season look like? We reached out to the Oracle CX Marketing consulting team’s Head of Research and resident email marketing expert, Chad White, to share some tips.

The holiday shopping will start early this season, White says, and his advice is to lock in sales early and increase the number of your email campaigns earlier in the season. He thinks the days before Thanksgiving will be especially important, particularly around Singles’ Day/ Veterans Day. The later you wait to jumpstart your holiday marketing, the riskier it is, something like supply chain and delivery issues might throw a wrench into the works. The good news is, your consumers will be receptive to early gift buying messaging so get your campaigns ready.

