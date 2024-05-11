George Kedourie From United Kingdom And Spain Achieves Highest Rank In LifeWave

By Team Business For Home International

George Kedourie, London-born entrepreneur, now living in Mallorca, Spain, Achieves Senior Presidential Director, highest rank in LifeWave.

In the face of substantial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, George Kedourie, harnessed adversity to forge new pathways, pioneering LifeWave and its recently patented X39 technology.

With an extensive background in sales, manufacturing, and online businesses, George confronted the closure of two ventures amid the pandemic. This challenging period shifted positively when a former client introduced George to the LifeWave X39 device, a leading-edge, patented health technology that leverages light to enhance cellular health.

Initially skeptical, George’s perspective transformed after he listened to an insightful presentation by David Schmidt, the founder of LifeWave.

“The science behind X39 intrigued me enough to personally test its effects for myself.

The friends I shared the X39 device with had such life changing testimonies I knew we were on to something big,”

George commented.

After fourteen months of using the X39, George noted profound health improvements: a lifelong chronic cough completely vanished, and his dermatologist highlighted significant improvements in his skin’s health.

Additionally, he reported increased energy levels and enhanced mental clarity, attributing these benefits to the innovative technology. The changes have significantly improved his daily life, allowing him to pursue new professional opportunities with vigor.



“I am confident the X39 device is the best product/technology ever launched in Network Marketing,”

says George.

“The merits of the product alone has created the momentum that LifeWave is currently experiencing.”

George’s health advancements were paralleled by remarkable financial achievements, including his ascension to Senior Presidential Director, the highest rank in LifeWave. His engagement with the company not only rejuvenated his personal health but also reinstated his financial stability, fostering a steady and growing income that revitalized his passion for entrepreneurship. He has since become a fervent advocate for LifeWave, actively promoting its benefits and recruiting new members to join under his leadership.

Once George was introduced to Network Marketing Legends Steve and Gina Merritt, he was convinced he had partnered up with a winning team that understood how to find and create leaders. Since the Merritt’s and their team implemented the THIS IS IT System LifeWave has gone from nowhere on the radar to the number one momentum company in the industry, per Business For Home.

“I saw the momentum Steve and Gina Merritt, and the leaders on the THIS IS IT Team, created in America and decided I would implement exactly what the Merritt’s were doing in the United States here in Europe and South Africa,”

George explains.

George says the European leaders in Network Marketing have been watching the explosive growth that is happening in LifeWave. They are rapidly engaging, creating the momentum George was expecting to happen throughout the European market. The X39 technology combined with the proven THIS IS IT system has made building a LifeWave business the simplest Network Marketing opportunity George has ever been a part of.

“I am deeply thankful for the support from my active uplines, Olga and Javi Solis, Mike and Sahi Hernandez, and the inspiring leadership of Steve & Gina Merritt, with The This Is It Team,” George expressed. His collaboration with LifeWave aligns with David Schmidt’s mission to enhance health and financial wellness for a billion families worldwide.

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave has grown from $20 million to over $400 million in the last 3 years with the United States being their number one market. LifeWave has recently been rewarded the #1 momentum Company in Network Marketing per Business For Home. All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world. The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can easily understand how it works. David Schmidt the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has been doing stem cell research since 2008 and whether the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields could have beneficial effects. David has over 130 Patents and has performed many case studies on the LifeWave X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to https://thisisitinfo.com/

