Futures Infinity presents LUUME during its Spectacular “Astral Impact” Event

Over the weekend of November 25 and 26, Montpellier was the scene of the exceptional “Astral Impact” event organized by Futures Infinity.

This event, largely announced on social networks, attracted nearly 2,000 participants.

Amine Razak (the founder) and Moha Ifqirne (Co-founder and Master Distributor) highlighted Futures Infinity’s mission: to improve the spending power of people in a world where any extra penny can transform lives. Based on the concept of Ikigai, they highlighted the broad vision of the company, which aims not only to increase wealth, but also to improve the quality of life for everyone.

It was in this context that they revealed LUUME, a new brand of supplements, marking the company’s entry into the field of wellness. This announcement symbolizes a strategic expansion by Futures Infinity, transcending its expertise in finance to embrace a broader horizon.

Alongside this announcement, the event offered cutting-edge analysis and forecasts on cryptocurrencies and the stock market for 2024, as well as inspiring testimonials from community members who reached remarkable revenues approaching 5000 per month.

With 1,000 new customers in less than 24 hours following the Black Friday offer, “Astral Impact” has made a significant impact. The event marked a decisive turning point, paving the way for a future where finance and well-being serve each other.

About Futures

Futures is an online education platform that provides Financial education curses and financial services access. The company was founded in 2019 by CEO, Amine Razak, from France.

Futures is the first ranked financial services MLM in the French Market and just opened her doors for the international market in 2023. For more information, please visit www.futuresinfinity.com

