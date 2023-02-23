Fulfillment.com Review

By Lars Lofgren

Fulfillment.com (FDC) offers cloud-based B2B and B2C ecommerce fulfillment services to multichannel and omnichannel internet retailers. The company was established in 2011 and maintains eight fulfillment centers—five in North America, one in the United Kingdom, one in Europe, and one in Australia.

Fulfillment.com’s services are delivered through its BestOMS dashboard and include inventory tracking, warehouse management, backorder management, address verification, and carrier optimization. It offers more than 70 integrations with marketplaces, CRMs, and shopping carts, and offers an API for customized integrations.

Fulfillment.com Compared

Fulfillment.com did not make our top list of ecommerce fulfillment services. The best ecommerce fulfillment service is ShipBob because it makes it easy for ecommerce retailers of all sizes to streamline order fulfillment at an attractive price. Get started with ShipBob’s self-service Growth Plan for startups today.

ShipBob – Best ecommerce fulfillment platform

– Best ecommerce fulfillment platform Red Stag Fulfillment – Best for high-value and large products

– Best for high-value and large products ShipMonk – Best for subscription boxes

– Best for subscription boxes Dot Foods – Best for food and beverage ecommerce

– Best for food and beverage ecommerce Easyship – Best for international fulfillment

These ecommerce fulfillment services offer something for everyone and can help you streamline the order fulfillment side of your online store.

About Fulfillment.com

Fulfillment.com focuses on one thing—seamlessly executing the details of high-volume order fulfillment, whether directly or via third-party logistics (3PL). It manages all aspects of order fulfillment and inventory management for online stores.

The company operates at scale, shipping millions of B2C and B2B orders to more than 150 countries. Its emphasis is on helping ecommerce stores manage high-volume order fulfillment.

Fulfillment.com Ecommerce Fulfillment Services Review

Fulfillment.com really leans into working with large-scale ecommerce shops. It boasts a two-day shipping average and 99.7 percent success rate, noting that these metrics apply to even their customers sending more than 2,000 orders per day.

FDC gives customers an integrated order and warehouse management system—BestOMS, that can be accessed on a desktop computer, tablet, or smartphone. BestOMS provides a window into all things related to online orders, from creation to fulfillment. It also gives real-time and detailed inventory information, so you know when to reorder and maintain appropriate stock levels.

FDC also boasts an inventory shrinkage rate—the product that is lost or damaged and can’t be sold—of .001%, which is below the industry average.

Fulfillment.com Health and Stability

Fulfillment.com is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and is a privately held company. It started as Vanguard Economics, LLC in 2011 when it first began offering order fulfillment services. In 2014, the company acquired the Fulfillment.com domain and rebranded under that name, in part to capture a top spot in Google search results.

Its most recent funding was in 2021 and involved debt acquisition of less than $5 million from a public-private collaboration. It reported $14.2 million in revenue in the most recent reporting period.

Fulfillment.com has several hundred employees. Given its longevity in the order fulfillment space, its commitment to global warehouses, and its healthy revenue numbers, Fulfillment.com appears strong and poised for continued success.

Fulfillment.com Pricing

Fulfillment.com does not reveal its pricing on its website. You’ll have to submit your information to receive a quote, including details like your current monthly shipments and number of SKUs.

Fulfillment.com Pricing Structure

Since there is no pricing transparency on the Fulfillment.com website, the actual pricing structure cannot be determined.

However, the company does disclose that it has a non-refundable prepayment due before new accounts can be created. The amount varies by the warehouse locations you select. According to at least one customer review, this fee was $1,500 as of 2021.

It also discloses that it requires a minimum monthly spend that includes separate fulfillment and kitting fees. The fulfillment fee includes integrations, order management, labeling, the BestOMS cloud-based dashboard, customer address validation, order grouping, and a dedicated Success Manager. The kitting fee applies anytime Fulfillment.com has a “touch” on an order—things like adding filler, putting a sticker on a package, bagging product before boxing, etc.

Fulfillment.com also requires a minimum contract of one year and accepts payment via credit card, wire transfers, and ACH payments.

Fulfillment.com Pricing Comparison

What is known about how Fulfillment.com approaches customer contract requirements, minimum spends, add-on pricing fees, and prepayment deposits demonstrates that it takes a very different approach than some of the other ecommerce fulfillment services on our top list.

ShipBob, for example, discloses that pricing starts at $5.66 to $6.03 per order. ShipMonk starts at $3 per order. ShipHero offers a flat rate/no zone approach to order shipping costs. Easyshop goes a step beyond and offers a free starter plan for up to 50 packages when you use your own postage shipping account.

These competitors also take a customer-centric approach to pricing that appeals to smaller-volume ecommerce retailers, while still offering scalability when the need arises. Fulfillment.com’s approach hits at the other end of the spectrum, targeting the type of ecommerce heavy hitters that are comfortable with bigger commitments from the start.

If you think Fulfillment.com might be for you, you’ll need to hand over some of your personal information and shipping data to really dig into how Fulfillment.com can help with your order fulfillment needs.

Fulfillment.com Trials and Guarantees

There are no free trials or guarantees promoted on Fulfillment.com’s website and none are mentioned in the limited reviews found on trusted review sites like G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot.

Fulfillment.com Ecommerce Fulfillment Services Review

Fulfillment.com is a dedicated ecommerce order fulfillment service provider that works with B2B and B2C online retailers. It operates eight warehouses around the world, offers two-day shipping across the United States, and focuses on high-volume worldwide fulfillment.

While Fulfillment.com did not earn a spot on our top list of ecommerce fulfillment services, it may be a good option for online retailers that process thousands of orders per day from customers around the world.

What Makes Fulfillment.com Ecommerce Fulfillment Services Great

Fulfillment.com is a leader in large volume, global shipping for online retailers.

Global reach : If your ecommerce shop has international customers, then Fulfillment.com’s global warehouses could be a great fit. Fulfillment can be accomplished from nearby locations, whether your customer is in Australia, North America, or Europe. This dramatically shortens delivery times.

: If your ecommerce shop has international customers, then Fulfillment.com’s global warehouses could be a great fit. Fulfillment can be accomplished from nearby locations, whether your customer is in Australia, North America, or Europe. This dramatically shortens delivery times. Dedicated success manager : When you sign up for Fulfillment.com’s services, part of your monthly fee includes the services of a dedicated Success Manager. When you’re dealing with high-volume order fulfillment at scale, having a resource like this is invaluable.

: When you sign up for Fulfillment.com’s services, part of your monthly fee includes the services of a dedicated Success Manager. When you’re dealing with high-volume order fulfillment at scale, having a resource like this is invaluable. Easy-to-use dashboard : Fulfillment.com’s proprietary BestOMS dashboard is available on all devices and puts all the information you need to manage orders and inventory at your fingertips. You can create, edit, and track orders, check inventory levels, and more, all on the cloud-based app.

: Fulfillment.com’s proprietary BestOMS dashboard is available on all devices and puts all the information you need to manage orders and inventory at your fingertips. You can create, edit, and track orders, check inventory levels, and more, all on the cloud-based app. Many integrations : Fulfillment.com can integrate with 70+ ecommerce platforms, CRMs, and marketplaces. Custom integrations are also possible via APIs, including Rest V2 and Soap V1. All APIs are 100 percent cloud-based.

: Fulfillment.com can integrate with 70+ ecommerce platforms, CRMs, and marketplaces. Custom integrations are also possible via APIs, including Rest V2 and Soap V1. All APIs are 100 percent cloud-based. High volume capacity: One of the biggest strengths of Fulfillment.com is their experience managing high-volume ecommerce order delivery. Fulfillment.com closed out 2022 by shipping more than 22 million orders with a 99+% performance rate on shipping the right products on time to the correct addresses.

Where Fulfillment.com Ecommerce Fulfillment Services Fall Short

Fulfillment.com operates at high volume and boasts impressive performance numbers.

Not for smaller ecommerce shops : The numbers for Fulfillment.com tell a story, from the volume of how much they ship each year (over 22 million packages) to the global reach they prioritize. They’re primarily a solution for higher-volume sellers, even those at the enterprise level. If you’re a smaller online shop just dipping your toes into the ecommerce fulfillment services pool, this solution may be a bit too robust.

: The numbers for Fulfillment.com tell a story, from the volume of how much they ship each year (over 22 million packages) to the global reach they prioritize. They’re primarily a solution for higher-volume sellers, even those at the enterprise level. If you’re a smaller online shop just dipping your toes into the ecommerce fulfillment services pool, this solution may be a bit too robust. Upfront commitments are high : While pricing is opaque, the minimum one-year contract and the non-refundable prepayment before service begins can be deterrents to anyone but the higher-volume, bigger-budget multichannel or omnichannel internet retailers. Add to that the lack of any “try before you buy” option and Fulfillment.com isn’t exactly positioned as a solution for newer, inexperienced online retailers.

: While pricing is opaque, the minimum one-year contract and the non-refundable prepayment before service begins can be deterrents to anyone but the higher-volume, bigger-budget multichannel or omnichannel internet retailers. Add to that the lack of any “try before you buy” option and Fulfillment.com isn’t exactly positioned as a solution for newer, inexperienced online retailers. Spotty customer reviews: Fulfillment.com just doesn’t have many customer reviews on mainstream review sites like G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot. And of the few user reviews that do exist in those places, the negative ones elicit a sharp response from Fulfillment.com. There are numerous customer reviews on the Fulfillment.com website, but none are linked to any independent review sites making it hard to test their veracity. While user reviews should not be taken as gospel, it is always helpful to have independent insights from customers available to consider when making a purchasing decision.

Ecommerce Fulfillment Services Compared

While Fulfillment.com offers a robust global fulfillment network and impressive performance numbers, it is likely a solution best suited for mature internet retailers with a higher volume of online sales.

If you’re not yet at that level of ecommerce sales, be sure to read our Best Ecommerce Fulfillment Services review, then take a deeper look at ShipBob, our top recommendation.

Final Verdict

Fulfillment.com has been in the online sales fulfillment space for over a decade, and has the metrics of shipping wins to back up its success and longevity. It is global in reach and hyper-focused on high-volume internet retailers.

However, unless you’re at or about to reach those high-volume levels, you will likely find more success considering other options like ShipBob for most ecommerce brands. You can find out more about who we recommend and why in our Best Ecommerce Fulfillment Services review.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/fulfillmentcom-review/