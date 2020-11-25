Fuel Your CX Engine with Different Types of Data

By Michael Blumenfeld

From email marketing and marketing automation to real-time re-targeting and website optimization , marketers leverage customer experience platforms to drive one primary KPI: revenue. These tools or engines are very powerful in terms of what they can accomplish, what they can do, and who they can reach. However, without the proper fuel, they can’t be as impactful.

By now, you might be thinking about the similarities between my “buzz words” above and your martech stack . You can own an exotic sports car or a beat up 20-year-old vehicle held together with duct tape and faith, but the commonality between them will remain: they need fuel to go. Your martech investment is no different.

Are you wondering what type of fuel should be powering your martech stack? The answer is simple: data.

Many people think that data is very pricey, and therefore unattainable, but it doesn’t have to be. Data is everywhere for you to identify and harness. You can even use data to target audiences based on the weather. Case in point, say it’s snowing or raining outside in a certain region, and a customer using an iPhone clicks through on a mail or website because of that. You now have the data to know that the customer be responsive some type of outreach due to the weather and that a mobile experience might be the best route.

Here are the different types of data we leverage with our clients to fuel their CX engines:

Behavioral – Leverage your tools to listen to and capture your customers’ and prospects’ preferences in real time. Simple listening campaigns and are very powerful.

First Party – Ingest your own data via CRM upload or API, and marketing automation tools allow for this ingestion of rich data.

Third Party – Data Management Platforms (DMPs) allow users to connect with data marketplaces to target users from the onset of their engagement with your brand.

Maria Voronina, Strategic planning manager for Chobani Australia, told eMarketer that “In an era when there is no shortage of information, there is no such thing as too much information. We have learned to tune out the noise. We have to constantly re-evaluate…We have to review a lot of data from all aspects – from the aspect of the consumers, competitors, channels, and so on.”

Harness your data to use your tools to their utmost to drive revenue.

