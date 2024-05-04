From Vision to Legacy: The Umene Family’s Inspiring Journey at GOVVI

Toyohiro and Takashi Umene, a remarkable father-son duo hailing from Fukuoka, Japan, have rapidly risen to prominence within GOVVI.

Their extensive background and unique insights have not only shaped their personal achievements but have also significantly influenced the direction, spirit and success of the company, making them pivotal figures in the e-commerce industry.

Background

Toyohiro and Takashi Umene, a dynamic father-son duo from Fukuoka, Japan, are seasoned veterans in the e-commerce industry. With over two decades of experience, they joined GOVVI in October 2022, bringing their profound expertise and a legacy of success from previous ventures.

“We’ve been in e-commerce for 26 years, achieving high ranks and recognition,” Toyohiro explains, highlighting their decorated past with companies like NuSkin and Synergy Worldwide.

Why GOVVI? Inspiration

Toyohiro and Takashi’s decision to align with GOVVI was driven by the company’s commitment to innovative products and global expansion. “Our favorite product is the Fuel Tablet. It’s not just about savings; it’s about fostering an eco-friendly future,” Takashi shares, reflecting their passion for products that offer both economic and environmental benefits.

Business Approach and Team Dynamics

At GOVVI, the Umenes apply a pioneering approach, leveraging the first e-commerce model in their sector that incorporates a subscription structure. “This model has been a cornerstone of our success,” Takashi notes. Their team slogan, “to produce over 300 Super Stars,” echoes their goal to foster exceptional talent within their network.

Balancing Personal and Professional Life

Outside their business endeavors, Toyohiro and Takashi engage in hobbies that complement their lifestyle. Toyohiro builds personal computers, while Takashi enjoys flying drones. These activities not only serve as relaxation but also enhance their technological acumen, beneficial in their professional life.

What Fuels Their Drive?

The Umenes are motivated by shared success with their community. “It’s not a success if you don’t succeed with friends and families,” they state. Their drive is to collectively rise, fostering a supportive network that thrives on mutual achievements.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Toyohiro advises budding entrepreneurs to “think big and not to think small.” Expanding one’s capacity for growth and envisioning greater possibilities are key to transcending average achievements. Regular training sessions and personal development are part of their strategy for continual growth.

Toyohiro and Takashi Umene are not just building a business; they are cultivating a legacy at GOVVI. With their robust experience and forward-thinking strategies, they aim to reach unprecedented heights.

“Our goal is to create a network of 300,000 in Japan and eventually a million globally,” says Toyohiro. Through innovation, dedication, and a deep-rooted passion for collective success, the Umenes are setting new standards in the e-commerce industry, inspiring many to follow their path.

About GOVVI

GOVVI is a pioneering e-commerce company that has transformed the shopping experience for lifestyle products. Through its subscription-based model, GOVVI offers customers unparalleled access to cutting-edge products while fostering a community-driven ethos of growth and giving back.

For more information, please visit www.govvi.com

