From Professional Athlete To A Shooting Star In Zinzino – Kris Kamras

By Team Business For Home

“If your dream doesn’t scare you, it’s not big enough.”

That’s the guiding belief of Kris Kamras. It’s the force that drove him when, at the age of 25, he wrote himself into direct sales history. From among tens of thousands of business partners, he was the youngest person ever to reach the highest career level of anyone his age.



Kris recalls:

“In July 2017, I was 19 years old and really looking forward to diving into the summer and having a great time with my friends. However, an unexpected meeting changed everything. I was in the pool when my mother called:

– “Kris, a Danish businessman is coming to meet me in the hotel down the road. I’m running late, so could you please go and meet him.”

– “Ok, but what does he look like?”

– “I don’t know, but he’ll have a suitcase with him, because he’s staying for a few days.”

That’s all I knew. And as we say, the rest is history.”

Kris’ courage and competitive spirit come from growing up in an entrepreneurial family; while the importance of humility, perseverance and teamwork derive from his background as a professional athlete. Ever since he was a teenager, he searched for opportunities that represented a true megatrend with a large international market and great growth potential.

That opportunity came in the summer of 2017 when his mother, Ria Kamras, was asked by a global direct sales company, Zinzino, to initiate expansion in Central Europe, the US and Asia. Kris immediately recognized that by combining his mother’s 25 years of experience with his own appetite for success, together they could achieve outstanding results.

“My mother always says that with politeness, entrepreneurial spirit, and thinking in a global market, I can get anywhere in life. I already had those things, so I arrived on time for the meeting with the Danish businessman.

There, I met this wonderful gentleman who asked me if I could imagine having a 6-figure annual income in dollars within a few years? Of course, I could! Did I believe it? I was 19 years old, and I knew that if I didn’t do what he was proposing, I’d never have a chance to get the house, the car, and the lifestyle I’d been dreaming of ever since I was a child.”

As the son of entrepreneurial parents, ever since he was 10 years old, Kris was constantly bombarding his mother with his best business ideas and continually writing income plans.

And now, he simply knew, he felt it in his gut, that this was the big opportunity of his life with which they could start a successful, multi-generational family business. When he shared his feelings about the opportunity with his mother, Ria immediately took the necessary steps to get Kris started in the business.

Ria says:

“I knew that if we were right, if I listened to Kris and to my own instincts, if I could put 25 years of management and corporate commercial experience into this project, we would only have to build this family business once and even my great-grandchildren would benefit from it.”

Within a few years, their family business was bringing in over 30 percent of Zinzino’s total revenue, which in 2021, amounted to 40 million euros. By reaching an $85,000 monthly income, Kris is one of the youngest and fastest-growing leaders in the company.

“I remember when I was living in Canada, tired from water polo training one day, I wrote down my plans of all the things I wanted to achieve by the time I was 25. The hunger of young people today, of my generation, for success, for an amazing lifestyle is so apparent.

They have goals, they have great visions, they have opportunities that other generations never had before, but they simply don’t have the tools to achieve them. Well, I recently turned 25. I now have the 6-figure dollar income, the life I wanted, and the proven system with which I achieved this. My goal is for masses of 25-year-olds to also achieve exactly this.”

And what was the real game-changer in their story? Kris and Ria created a turnkey international e-learning system that has proven results in countries all around the world.

Kris says:

“We asked our members and leaders what the system means to them. Beyond the unique know-how modules and sales tools, their answer was clear: an accepting community where people are valued, recognised, and, with the help of their mentors, can get the very best out of themselves.

Many times, this manifests in millions of dollars in sales, and sometimes in merely a hug, which is a truly rare gesture in the business world today; but we know that behind every achievement there are people who, at the end of the day, say to themselves, ‘I’m home. This is my team.’ ”

For Kris, the past few years have also proven that he can work successfully with experienced network marketers who are hungry for success.

People who have achieved significant results in the past, have made good incomes in other networks, but have not been able to achieve big breakthroughs in success, stable and steadily growing passive income, or cross-generational international business connections. They are businesspeople with decades of experience in network marketing, skilled leaders, who were never guaranteed continuous duplication due to the absence of an international e-learning system.

“I’m very proud of my leaders because they had the courage to make a change. They made a conscious decision and are now thriving and achieving incredible results. There are no country borders, continental borders, language or generational barriers.

It is precisely the cultural mix and the combination of know-how that provide our rhythm and momentum. Via the power of community, day-by-day, we are becoming increasingly better; increasingly better examples of ourselves.”

About Zinzino

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS.

Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more informaton please visit www.zinzino.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/02/from-professional-athlete-to-a-shooting-star-in-zinzino-kris-kamras/