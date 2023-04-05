By Team Business For Home

A professional football player in the UK, David Hunt thought he was living the dream. In reality, he was living paycheck to paycheck because he wasn’t financially literate.

With a brand new family and his athletic career cut short earlier than expected, Mr. Hunt quickly realized he needed to do something different. During this time, he met the founder and CEO of ibüümerang, Mr. Holton Buggs, and began a new journey to change his life.

With ibüümerang’s philosophies of “giving back without expecting anything in return” and the inspiring leadership of Mr. Holton Buggs, David Hunt quickly realized that ibüümerang could change his life and financial future forever. With the help of his mentors and CEO, Mr. David Hunt has achieved Blue Diamond in ibüümerang.

“Leadership is the most important thing to me,” said David Hunt. “Things don’t go right every day, but I feed off of the energy of the leaders that have come before me.”

To learn more about how David Hunt completely transformed his future through ibüümerang and its products, check out his interview below.

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the Büüm Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet. For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

The post From Football To Freedom: David Hunt Achieves Blue Diamond Rank In ibüümerang appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/04/from-football-to-freedom-david-hunt-achieves-blue-diamond-rank-in-ibuumerang/