From Coffee To Tea: Dal Woo Lee’s Journey To TLC Global Director

By Nicole Dunkley

In a globalized economy, the differences between the lives of those in industrialized nations now have more similarities than differences. The story of Dal Woo Lee will no doubt be familiar to just about anyone who’s reaching retirement age with plenty of unresolved worries about money.

A resident of Daegu, South Korea, the 52-year-old Lee had spent many busy years in the coffee distribution business, making enough to provide for his wife and daughters, but never enjoying the stability to really save for the future.

“Korea is a fiercely competitive society,” Lee says, “I felt that I had a lot left to do, and not very much time left in which to do it.”

Lee says things began to change in November 2016, when he met his eventual TLC sponsor, Global Director Kang Jin Ha. “When she talked about TLC’s detox tea and the success the brand has had recently in my country, I could feel my heart grow so excited.”

With his decades of experience in the coffee distribution business, Lee understood the challenges (both financial and time-wise) of founding and general managing a conventional startup company. But network marketing was an avenue which had never previously occurred to him, and obviated many of his concerns about striking off in a new direction.

“The product is there, and the branding, and you get great support from an established team of leaders,” Lee says. “It removes some of the sense of risk and trepidation.”

Lee began to drink TLC’s Iaso® Tea shortly after his meeting with Ha, and credits it with a newfound sense of general wellness. He feels as though he looks better, and this confidence is reflected in the growth of his business. The transition into network marketing was not without challenges, however.

“I came very close to quitting at one point, but my upline [Global Director] O Jun Hui’s constant prayer, coaching, and motivation got me through it,” Lee says. “I am deeply grateful to her for holding my hand and leading me to success.”

Lee has since become a Global Director himself, and feels as though the company has “detoxified” both his body, and his financial situation. He now regularly attends TLC events in the United States, and feels that the company’s leadership shares his priorities.

“I got to meet [Founder] Jack Fallon, and I’ll never forget his words of advice: first God, second family, third business. I live by the same creed.”

Lee believes that TLC has changed the course of his family’s future, and continues to seek to bring the same opportunity to others.

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes offers a diverse product portfolio of health, wellness and beauty products. Founder and Tea Executive Officer Jack Fallon created TLC over 16 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop the Iaso® brand of products to include a diverse and attractive product portfolio matched with a hybrid binary compensation plan that allows IBOs of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to our products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, “It really is different over here.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/from-coffee-to-tea-dal-woo-lees-journey-to-tlc-global-director/